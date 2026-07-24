Who Is Naresh Pal Gangwar? Meet The IAS Officer Appointed As India's New Education Secretary

The Central government has appointed senior IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as the new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. He succeeds Vineet Joshi, who has been transferred to serve as Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as part of a wider bureaucratic reshuffle.

The leadership change comes at a crucial time for India's education sector, with the country witnessing widespread discussions over examination reforms following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. Although the government has not stated that the administrative reshuffle is connected to the ongoing developments, the timing of the appointment has attracted attention among students, parents, and education stakeholders.

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Who Is Naresh Pal Gangwar?

Naresh Pal Gangwar is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with extensive experience in public administration at both the state and central levels.

Before taking charge of the Department of Higher Education, he served as Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Gangwar has a strong academic profile that combines engineering and economics. He completed his BTech in Electronics and Communication from the University of Roorkee, followed by an MTech in Communication from IIT Delhi. He later earned a master's degree in economics from the University of Rajasthan, giving him a multidisciplinary educational background that has supported his administrative career.

Career Spanning State and Central Government

Over nearly 30 years in government service, Gangwar has handled several important assignments across different sectors.

During his tenure in the Rajasthan government, he served as Principal Secretary and worked on key administrative responsibilities. At the Centre, he was appointed Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, where he dealt with matters related to pollution control, environmental regulation and the management of hazardous substances.

Most recently, as Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, he oversaw policies concerning livestock development, dairy initiatives and animal health programmes.

His experience across infrastructure, environmental governance, agriculture and policy implementation is expected to be valuable as he assumes charge of one of the country's most important education departments.

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What Will Be His Role as Higher Education Secretary?

As the new Higher Education Secretary, Gangwar will oversee policies related to universities, colleges, technical institutions and higher education governance across the country.

His responsibilities are also expected to include the implementation of key initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP), coordination with higher education institutions, and strengthening the overall higher education ecosystem.

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