School Timings Changed In Jharkhand Amid Heat Wave Alert

The Jharkhand government has revised school timings across the state due to rising temperatures and heat wave-like conditions. The decision, effective from April 21, aims to safeguard students from extreme weather, particularly during peak daytime heat.

According to officials, the updated schedule will apply to all government, aided, unaided, and private schools until further notice. This move comes after temperatures surged across several districts, prompting immediate action.

New School Timings in Jharkhand: Classes to End Earlier

As per the education department’s directive, younger students from kindergarten to Class 8 will attend school from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Meanwhile, students from Classes 9 to 12 will continue their classes until 12:00 noon.

Earlier, many schools operated beyond noon, exposing students to intense heat. The revised schedule is intended to minimise health risks and ensure safer learning conditions during the ongoing heat spell.

Heat Wave Alert Issued by IMD Across Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heat wave conditions from April 20 to April 22 in several parts of the state.

Districts currently experiencing heat wave-like conditions include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Bokaro, and Dhanbad. The alert is expected to extend to additional districts such as Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has warned of continued high temperatures, urging precautionary measures.

Temperature Surge Across Jharkhand: Key Readings

Several regions have recorded extreme temperatures in recent days. Daltonganj reported the highest temperature at 43.9°C, followed by Bokaro at 43.1°C. Ranchi recorded a comparatively lower but still high temperature of 39.3°C.

These rising temperatures have raised concerns about heat-related illnesses, especially among school children.

Government Steps & Advisory for Public Safety

State Health and Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari has called for the change in school timings considering the ongoing weather conditions.

He has instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that citizens, particularly children, are protected from the heat wave.

The weather department has advised residents to stay hydrated, wear light-coloured cotton clothes, and cover their heads with a hat, cloth, or umbrella when stepping outdoors.

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