Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSchool Timings Changed In Jharkhand Amid Heat Wave Alert

School Timings Changed In Jharkhand Amid Heat Wave Alert

Jharkhand revises school timings from April 21 amid heat wave alert. Check new schedule, affected districts, and IMD advisory for students.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

The Jharkhand government has revised school timings across the state due to rising temperatures and heat wave-like conditions. The decision, effective from April 21, aims to safeguard students from extreme weather, particularly during peak daytime heat. 

According to officials, the updated schedule will apply to all government, aided, unaided, and private schools until further notice. This move comes after temperatures surged across several districts, prompting immediate action. 

New School Timings in Jharkhand: Classes to End Earlier 

As per the education department’s directive, younger students from kindergarten to Class 8 will attend school from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Meanwhile, students from Classes 9 to 12 will continue their classes until 12:00 noon. 

Earlier, many schools operated beyond noon, exposing students to intense heat. The revised schedule is intended to minimise health risks and ensure safer learning conditions during the ongoing heat spell. 

Heat Wave Alert Issued by IMD Across Districts 

The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heat wave conditions from April 20 to April 22 in several parts of the state. 

Districts currently experiencing heat wave-like conditions include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Bokaro, and Dhanbad. The alert is expected to extend to additional districts such as Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum. 

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has warned of continued high temperatures, urging precautionary measures. 

Temperature Surge Across Jharkhand: Key Readings 

Several regions have recorded extreme temperatures in recent days. Daltonganj reported the highest temperature at 43.9°C, followed by Bokaro at 43.1°C. Ranchi recorded a comparatively lower but still high temperature of 39.3°C. 

These rising temperatures have raised concerns about heat-related illnesses, especially among school children. 

Government Steps & Advisory for Public Safety 

State Health and Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari has called for the change in school timings considering the ongoing weather conditions. 

He has instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that citizens, particularly children, are protected from the heat wave. 

The weather department has advised residents to stay hydrated, wear light-coloured cotton clothes, and cover their heads with a hat, cloth, or umbrella when stepping outdoors.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Revises School Timings Temperature Surge Across Jharkhand Jharkhand Heat Wave Alert New School Timings In Jharkhand School Timings Changed In Jharkhand
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
School Timings Changed In Jharkhand Amid Heat Wave Alert
School Timings Changed In Jharkhand Amid Heat Wave Alert
Education
KVS Lottery Result 2026: Class 1 Third Admission List Releasing Today On kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Direct Link Now
KVS Lottery Result 2026: Class 1 Third Admission List Releasing Today On kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Direct Link Now
Education
UP Board Result 2026 Today? Class 10, 12 Results Anytime Now, Direct Link On upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2026 Today? Class 10, 12 Results Anytime Now, Direct Link On upresults.nic.in
Education
Assam HS Result 2026: AHSEC 12th Result Anytime Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in, Date Confirmation Today
Assam HS Result 2026: AHSEC 12th Result Anytime Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in, Date Confirmation Today
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
BIG BREAKING: Election Commission tightens polling rules; webcasting failure may trigger re-poll in constituencies
LOCAL INCIDENT: Fire Breaks Out at Crossing Republik Market in Ghaziabad, No Casualties Reported
BREAKING UPDATE: Bihar Power Tussle: CM Samrat Chauhary Reverses Vijay Sinha’s Orders, Sparks Internal Rift
PRESS CONFERENCE: Kejriwal Backs Stalin, Slams BJP-NDA Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election Campaign Intensification
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget