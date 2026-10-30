JEE Main 2027: Applying Soon? Check NTA's DigiLocker And Re-KYC Registration Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important instructions for candidates registering for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. Students applying for the Session 1 examination have been advised to follow the prescribed guidelines for DigiLocker accounts, identity verification, and personal details while completing their application forms.

The registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 started on October 24, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The deadline for completing the registration process is November 22, 2026.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

NTA has asked applicants to pay particular attention to their login credentials and identity-related information to avoid difficulties during registration and verification. Candidates should also keep the necessary documents and personal details ready before accessing the application portal.

JEE Main 2027: Important Guidelines For Registration

Candidates must follow the instructions issued by NTA while filling out the JEE Main 2027 application form. The agency has highlighted the following requirements:

Use Personal Login Credentials: Applicants should access the registration portal through their own DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) accounts. Using personal accounts will help prevent difficulties during identity authentication and biometric verification.

Complete DigiLocker Re-KYC: Candidates are advised to finish the re-KYC process on DigiLocker before beginning their JEE Main application. This will help ensure that their updated personal information is available during registration.

Verify Name And Date Of Birth : Students must ensure that the name and date of birth entered in the application form correspond with the information printed on their Class 10 certificate or marksheet.

Applicants should check these details carefully before submitting the form, as discrepancies in personal information may create complications during subsequent verification.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: How To Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the new registration option and enter the required information to create an account.

Step 4: Log in to the application portal using the registration credentials.

Step 5: Complete the application form by entering the required personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the applicable application fee through the available payment options.

Step 8: Review all the information entered in the application form to ensure that there are no errors.

Step 9: Submit the completed application form and download the confirmation page.

JEE Main 2027: Important Dates To Remember

Students planning to appear for the engineering entrance examination should keep track of the registration deadline.

Registration commencement: October 24, 2026

Last date to apply: November 22, 2026

Official application website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in, Release Update

Where To Check JEE Main 2027 Latest Updates?

Candidates can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to access the registration portal and read the latest announcements issued by NTA.

Students are advised to complete the DigiLocker re-KYC process and verify their personal details before submitting the application. They should also avoid waiting until the last date to register to prevent last-minute difficulties.

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