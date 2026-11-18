Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's persistent poor air quality causes children recurring respiratory issues.

Hybrid class schedules disrupt studies, causing uncertainty for parents.

Working parents struggle managing work, health, and children's school routines.

Parents seek clearer, earlier school communication for better planning.

New Delhi: With Delhi persistently recording 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality, parents say children are suffering from recurring coughs and respiratory problems, while guardians balancing office commitments are struggling to manage their children's health alongside uncertain hybrid-class schedules to keep their studies on track.

With schools switching to hybrid mode of instruction up to Class 5, parents said frequent changes between online and offline classes, along with lack of timely communication from schools, are affecting children's studies and daily routines.

Uncertainty over school timings and attendance is making it difficult for working parents to plan their day.

Several parents also complained that their children are experiencing blocked noses, recurring coughs and colds, and low energy levels.

A mother of a student at Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh said hybrid classes have made things difficult for working parents, who manage office responsibilities while ensuring their children attend online lessons.

"We have to make arrangements for our children at home while attending office. Frequent changes in school schedules make planning difficult. It is also hard to ensure that children attend every class regularly," she said.

Another parent of a Class 5 student at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, said the struggle with weather is a yearly challenge in Delhi-NCR.

Sending a child to school these days involves putting an N95 mask on their face and packing a diet to boost immunity and energy, the mother said, adding that children are experiencing low energy, blocked noses and recurring throat infections.

She said hybrid learning has created additional difficulties for both teachers and students, particularly in higher classes, where completing the syllabus and preparing for examinations through online lessons is not always effective.

A parent of a student at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajouri Garden also raised concerns over the disruption in regular classes. He said his daughter was unable to attend classes consistently, affecting her studies as examinations approached.

"Every year, during this period, children's studies get disrupted. Before and after Diwali, regular classes are not conducted, and students are unable to attend lessons consistently. With examinations approaching, we are worried about their preparations," said the father of a Class 6 student.

The Directorate of Education on November 6 had directed schools across the city to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode.

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, said several parents are confused about school schedules and are relying on messages exchanged in social media groups to find out whether their children have to be at school the following day.

"Parents are very confused. They do not know whether to send their children to school the next day or whether classes will be conducted online. They are also asking each other whether there will be a holiday, or what the timings will be," she said.

Gautam said the confusion is not limited to government announcements, as several schools are also not communicating their decisions clearly in advance, leaving parents uncertain about attendance requirements and online class timings.

"If a child is unwell and the parent wants them to attend online classes, there is no clarity on the timings. Parents are constantly in a dilemma about how to manage their schedules," she said.

She suggested that schools communicate decisions regarding holidays, timings and online or offline classes at least 48 hours in advance so parents could plan their schedules and make arrangements for their children.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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