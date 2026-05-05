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HomeEducationJEE Advanced 2026 Registration Date Extended Till May 5; Here’s How to Apply

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Date Extended Till May 5; Here’s How to Apply

JEE Advanced 2026 registration deadline extended to May 5. Check direct link, steps to apply, fees, eligibility, and exam date details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 05 May 2026 08:50 AM (IST)

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has revised the last date for JEE Advanced 2026 registrations, giving aspirants extra time to finish their application process. Students who meet the eligibility requirements can now apply and submit the fee up to 11:59 pm on May 5, 2026. 

With the new deadline in place, candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2026 are advised to complete their registration without delay. Authorities have stressed that waiting until the final hours could lead to technical issues or failed transactions. 

The entrance examination is scheduled for May 17, 2026. Applicants must remember that completing the form alone is not enough—only those who successfully pay the application fee will be considered registered. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How Much Score Do You Need For DU, JNU Admissions?

Application Fee and Payment Options Explained 

The application fee for general category candidates stands at Rs 3,200, while female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 1,600. This fee is non-refundable. 

Once candidates proceed to the payment stage, they will be redirected to multiple gateway options. Available methods include Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, e-Challan, and CSC services, ensuring convenient payment choices. 

After payment is completed, candidates can access and download the acknowledgement slip, which includes a unique registration ID. It is important to keep this document safe for future use.  

How to Complete JEE Advanced 2026 Registration 

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Advanced 2026 portal 

Step 2: Log in using your JEE Main 2026 credentials 

Step 3: Enter personal, academic, and contact details carefully 

Step 4: Upload necessary documents like photograph and signature 

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the preferred method 

Step 6: Download and store the confirmation page 

Applicants should review all entered details thoroughly before final submission to avoid any complications later. 

ALSO READ: May 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

Eligibility Conditions You Must Fulfil 

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible: 

  • Rank among the top 2,50,000 qualifiers in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2026 
  • Be born on or after October 1, 2001 (with relaxation of five years for SC, ST, and PwD candidates) 
  • Attempt the exam no more than twice in two consecutive years 
  • Have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026 
  • Must not have previously secured admission in any IIT 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 May 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News JEE Advanced 2026 JEE Advanced 2026 Registration JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Deadline Extended JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Last Date
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