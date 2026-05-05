JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Date Extended Till May 5; Here’s How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has revised the last date for JEE Advanced 2026 registrations, giving aspirants extra time to finish their application process. Students who meet the eligibility requirements can now apply and submit the fee up to 11:59 pm on May 5, 2026.

With the new deadline in place, candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2026 are advised to complete their registration without delay. Authorities have stressed that waiting until the final hours could lead to technical issues or failed transactions.

The entrance examination is scheduled for May 17, 2026. Applicants must remember that completing the form alone is not enough—only those who successfully pay the application fee will be considered registered.

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Application Fee and Payment Options Explained

The application fee for general category candidates stands at Rs 3,200, while female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 1,600. This fee is non-refundable.

Once candidates proceed to the payment stage, they will be redirected to multiple gateway options. Available methods include Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, e-Challan, and CSC services, ensuring convenient payment choices.

After payment is completed, candidates can access and download the acknowledgement slip, which includes a unique registration ID. It is important to keep this document safe for future use.

How to Complete JEE Advanced 2026 Registration

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Advanced 2026 portal

Step 2: Log in using your JEE Main 2026 credentials

Step 3: Enter personal, academic, and contact details carefully

Step 4: Upload necessary documents like photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the preferred method

Step 6: Download and store the confirmation page

Applicants should review all entered details thoroughly before final submission to avoid any complications later.

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Eligibility Conditions You Must Fulfil

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Rank among the top 2,50,000 qualifiers in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2026

Be born on or after October 1, 2001 (with relaxation of five years for SC, ST, and PwD candidates)

Attempt the exam no more than twice in two consecutive years

Have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026

Must not have previously secured admission in any IIT

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