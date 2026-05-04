CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How Much Score Do You Need For DU, JNU Admissions?

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the Class 12 Result 2026 shortly, keeping lakhs of students on edge. While the results are expected around mid-May, they mark the start of the crucial college admission phase.

Aspirants targeting premier institutions such as the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University are especially keen to understand how much their scores will matter. In recent years, the admission landscape has evolved, and board marks alone are no longer the deciding factor.

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How Admissions Work in DU, JNU and Top Universities

Leading universities like Delhi University and JNU now base their admissions primarily on entrance examinations such as the Common University Entrance Test. Selection depends on performance in these exams, while CBSE Class 12 marks serve mainly as proof of eligibility and academic background. This change has reduced the earlier pressure of extremely high cut-offs, but has also made entrance exam performance more critical than ever.

Importance of CBSE Marks and CUET Scores in DU

For undergraduate admissions at Delhi University in 2026, Class 12 marks will not directly determine the merit list. However, clearing the board examination remains essential. Admissions will be conducted entirely through CUET (UG) 2026 scores using the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). In cases where candidates have identical CUET scores, Class 12 and even Class 10 marks may be used to break the tie. Additionally, certain courses may require students to meet a minimum percentage in their board exams.

Admission Rules in JNU and Similar Institutions

At JNU, admissions for most programmes are also based on CUET scores. CBSE marks are primarily used to verify eligibility. Students with strong academic records often perform better in entrance tests, and many successful candidates typically score between 75% and 90% in CBSE. However, this range is not compulsory. For admission, candidates must opt for Section IA (English) and Section III (General Test) in CUET.

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Admission Trends in Other Universities

Other institutions, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Banaras Hindu University, along with several private universities, follow a similar pattern. Board exam results are used to confirm eligibility, while final selection is based on CUET performance. This means that even students with moderate Class 12 scores still have a strong chance of securing admission by performing well in the entrance examination.

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