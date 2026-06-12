ISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared At cisce.org; Improvement Exams Begin June 15

CISCE ISC Revaluation Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ISC Class 12 re-evaluation results for students who requested a review of their answer scripts. Candidates can now check their updated scores by visiting the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

Students can view their revised marks by logging in to the official results portal using their credentials. To access the updated scorecard, candidates will need their UID and Index Number.

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The declaration of the re-evaluation results allows students to check whether any changes have been made to their marks following the review process. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made the updated results available online for both students and schools.

ISC Revaluation Result 2026: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the link titled 'ISC Year 2026 Examination – Re-Evaluation Results'.

Step 3: Enter your UID and Index Number.

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification and submit the details.

Step 5: The ISC Revaluation Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details carefully and download a copy for future reference.

ISC Improvement Examination 2026 Scheduled From June 15

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that the ISC Improvement Examination 2026 will begin on June 15. The examinations will be conducted over multiple days, giving students an opportunity to improve their marks in selected subjects.

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Candidates will appear for papers across a wide range of disciplines, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, English, Computer Science, Psychology, Geography, Business Studies and several language subjects. Each examination will last a duration of three hours.

According to the official schedule, the improvement examination process will continue until July 1, 2026.

Students intending to take the examinations should review the timetable carefully and plan their preparation accordingly. The improvement examination allows candidates to strengthen their academic record by improving scores obtained in the main board examinations.

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