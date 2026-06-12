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HomeEducationISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared At cisce.org; Improvement Exams Begin June 15

ISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared At cisce.org; Improvement Exams Begin June 15

CISCE has released the ISC Revaluation Result 2026. Students can check revised marks online as improvement exams begin on June 15.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 11:49 AM (IST)

CISCE ISC Revaluation Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ISC Class 12 re-evaluation results for students who requested a review of their answer scripts. Candidates can now check their updated scores by visiting the official CISCE website at cisce.org. 

Students can view their revised marks by logging in to the official results portal using their credentials. To access the updated scorecard, candidates will need their UID and Index Number. 

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The declaration of the re-evaluation results allows students to check whether any changes have been made to their marks following the review process. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made the updated results available online for both students and schools. 

ISC Revaluation Result 2026: Steps To Check 

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org. 

Step 2: Click on the link titled 'ISC Year 2026 Examination – Re-Evaluation Results'. 

Step 3: Enter your UID and Index Number. 

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification and submit the details. 

Step 5: The ISC Revaluation Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Check the details carefully and download a copy for future reference. 

ISC Improvement Examination 2026 Scheduled From June 15 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that the ISC Improvement Examination 2026 will begin on June 15. The examinations will be conducted over multiple days, giving students an opportunity to improve their marks in selected subjects.  

ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2026: MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result Today At mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Here's How To Check

Candidates will appear for papers across a wide range of disciplines, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, English, Computer Science, Psychology, Geography, Business Studies and several language subjects. Each examination will last a duration of three hours. 

According to the official schedule, the improvement examination process will continue until July 1, 2026. 

Students intending to take the examinations should review the timetable carefully and plan their preparation accordingly. The improvement examination allows candidates to strengthen their academic record by improving scores obtained in the main board examinations.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CISCE ISC Revaluation Result 2026 ISC Improvement Exams CISCE Improvement Exams
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