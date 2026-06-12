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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected In June; Check Result Date, Scorecard Download Steps

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected In June; Check Result Date, Scorecard Download Steps

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Check the latest result date update, scorecard release details and download process.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 09:01 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 in the coming weeks, bringing relief to lakhs of students who appeared for the improvement examination. Candidates who took the second board exams conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026, are now awaiting the release of their scorecards. 

The second examination cycle was introduced by CBSE this year to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their academic performance without having to wait for another academic session. Around 6.8 lakh students reportedly appeared for the examination during this phase. 

ALSO READ: AP, Telangana Schools To Reopen After Summer Break: Classes To Resume On This Date, Check What's Next

Expected Date For CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 

While CBSE has not officially announced the result date yet, several reports indicate that the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 may be released during the fourth week of June. Once declared, students will be able to access their provisional mark sheets through multiple digital platforms. 

According to data released after the first phase of examinations, a total of 24,83,479 students registered for the Class 10 board exams, while 24,71,777 candidates appeared. The second board examination witnessed significant participation from students seeking better scores as well as those appearing under the compartment category. 

Where Students Can Access Their Scorecards 

After the declaration of results, provisional marksheets are expected to be made available online through CBSE’s official platforms and partner services. Students can check their results on the official CBSE website, DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS facilities, and IVRS services. 

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their scores once the result link becomes active. 

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026". 

Step 3: Enter the required details, including roll number and school-related information. 

Step 4: Submit the credentials. 

Step 5: View the result displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future use. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected This Month, When And Where To Check

Original Mark Sheets To Be Issued Through Schools 

CBSE will release provisional scorecards online first, while original mark sheets and certificates will be distributed later through schools. The Phase 2 exam cycle gives students a chance to improve scores and helps compartment candidates continue their studies without losing an academic year. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026
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