MPBSE MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Supplementary Examination Results 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the Second Main Examination, also known as the supplementary examination, will be able to access their results through the official MPBSE website, mpbse.nic.in.

Students will be able to access and download their scorecards online using their roll number and application number once the results are announced.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected In June; Check Result Date, Scorecard Download Steps

The MP Board supplementary examination is conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board examinations. It also provides an opportunity for candidates who wish to improve their previous marks. The examination serves as a second chance for students to continue their academic journey without losing an entire year, which is why it is often referred to as the Second Main Examination.

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official MP Board results portal at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and application number in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check Via SMS

Students can also receive their results through SMS. To do so, type MPBSE12 followed by a space and your roll number, then send the message to 56263.

Once the results are declared, the board will send the subject-wise marks directly to the registered mobile number.

ALSO READ: UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Release Update And Download Steps

MP Board Second Examination Result 2026: Grading System

A+ (90%–100%) – Outstanding

A (80%–89%) – Excellent

B+ (70%–79%) – Very Good

B (60%–69%) – Good

C+ (50%–59%) – Above Average

C (40%–49%) – Average

D+ (30%–39%) – Marginal

D (20%–29%) – Needs Improvement

E (Below 20%) – Needs Improvement

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on their scorecards after downloading them and contact the board in case of any discrepancy.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI