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HomeEducationMP Board Result 2026: MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result Today At mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Here's How To Check

MP Board Result 2026: MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result Today At mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Here's How To Check

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 is expected soon. Check the latest MPBSE update, direct link and scorecard download process.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)

MPBSE MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Supplementary Examination Results 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the Second Main Examination, also known as the supplementary examination, will be able to access their results through the official MPBSE website, mpbse.nic.in. 

Students will be able to access and download their scorecards online using their roll number and application number once the results are announced. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected In June; Check Result Date, Scorecard Download Steps

The MP Board supplementary examination is conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board examinations. It also provides an opportunity for candidates who wish to improve their previous marks. The examination serves as a second chance for students to continue their academic journey without losing an entire year, which is why it is often referred to as the Second Main Examination. 

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check 

Step 1: Visit the official MP Board results portal at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and application number in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on the submit button. 

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference. 

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check Via SMS 

Students can also receive their results through SMS. To do so, type MPBSE12 followed by a space and your roll number, then send the message to 56263. 

Once the results are declared, the board will send the subject-wise marks directly to the registered mobile number. 

ALSO READ: UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Release Update And Download Steps

MP Board Second Examination Result 2026: Grading System 

  • A+ (90%–100%) – Outstanding 
  • A (80%–89%) – Excellent 
  • B+ (70%–79%) – Very Good 
  • B (60%–69%) – Good 
  • C+ (50%–59%) – Above Average 
  • C (40%–49%) – Average 
  • D+ (30%–39%) – Marginal 
  • D (20%–29%) – Needs Improvement 
  • E (Below 20%) – Needs Improvement 

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on their scorecards after downloading them and contact the board in case of any discrepancy. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Exam Result MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2026 MPBSE Supplementary Result 2026 MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026
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