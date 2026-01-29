IIT Madras Extends MBA Application Deadline to February 8 for 2026 Batch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationIIT Madras Extends MBA Application Deadline to February 8 for 2026 Batch

IIT Madras extends MBA 2026 application deadline to Feb 8; admissions via CAT 2025, interviews in March.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 02:57 PM (IST)

Chennai: The Department of Management Studies at the IIT Madras has extended the application deadline for its two-year full-time MBA programme to February 8, said officials.

The deadline, which was earlier set for January 31, has been moved to accommodate more aspirants including fresh graduates and experienced professionals. Admissions to the programme are based on CAT 2025 scores for Indian nationals and GMAT scores for foreign nationals, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The institute stated that the programme has achieved a 100 per cent placement record, with the highest compensation package reaching Rs 35.5 lakh per annum.

Head of the Department, Prof Saji K Mathew, said the programme upholds diversity across educational backgrounds, industry experience, regions, and gender. He noted that the department has been nurturing management professionals since its inception in 2001.

Admissions Coordinator Prof Prathamesh Vivek Kittur said the curriculum is structured over seven quarters and blends management theory with real-world practice. The course includes classroom teaching, case discussions, an 8 to 10 week summer internship, and a final-quarter capstone project.

Applicants must hold a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks, while a relaxed criteria of 55 per cent applies to SC, ST, and PwD candidates. Final-year students are also eligible to apply for provisional admission. Sponsored candidates with at least two years of work experience in the same organisation are also eligible to apply.

Personal interviews are scheduled to be held across multiple cities in March. The sessions will take place in Mumbai from March 6-8, Delhi from March 13-15, Chennai from March 20-22, and in Hyderabad and Kolkata from March 28-29.

The final admission results will be declared in May 2026. The session is expected to begin in July 2026 with orientation, registration, and pre-term classes.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official portal.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
