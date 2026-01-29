School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday, 3 Days Of State Mourning

Maharashtra To Bid Adieu To ‘Dada’ In Baramati; Amit Shah To Attend Last Rites

'Ajit's Death An Accident, Not Conspiracy': Sharad Pawar Issues Big Statement

Ajit Pawar Death: Supriya Sule Breaks Down In Tears, Says ‘Devastated’

Delhi To Receive More Rains Soon, Cold To Intensify

PM Gives Highest Priority To Energy Revolutionary Reforms: Hardeep Singh Puri At India Energy Week

Bengaluru’s Roads Prepare For A Quiet Shift As 1,750 Electric Buses Get The Go-Ahead

UP's Siddharthnagar Enters New Development Phase As CM Yogi Launches Mega Project Package

Navy Wins Best Marching Contingent Award In R-Day Parade, Maharashtra Tops Tableau Category

UP Government Launches Agriculture Helpline To Ease Access For Farmers

Shashi Tharoor Plays Down CPI(M) Speculation, Cites ‘Bad Timing’ For Skipping Congress Meet

International News

ISI-Linked Plot In UK Under Scanner; Four Arrested Over Targeted Assaults

Plane Crashes In Venezuela-Colombia Border, Lawmaker Among 15 Killed

Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action

Bangladesh inks defence deal with China to set up UAV manufacturing plant

‘Battling White House Over India Trade Deal’: Ted Cruz Blames Trump, Navarro In Leaked Video

India more than good friend, a trusted strategic partner: Israeli minister

7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport

Carney Says Canada Has 'No Intention' Of Free Trade With China After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff

Business News

8th Pay Commission Alert: Salaries Could Nearly Double-5 States Likely To Roll Out First

December IIP Data: Industrial Output Hits Highest Level In Over Two Years

Vinfast To Launch Three New Cars This Year, Says CEO Tapan Kumar Ghosh

India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand

Budget 2026 Could Change Indian Farming Forever: Experts Push For Tech, Climate & Digital Boost

India-EU FTA: Tariff Cuts, Export Boom Hopes & The Big CBAM Question; Industry Reacts

Sports News

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Highlights: India Bowled Out For 165 As New Zealand Win Vizag Clash

Pat Cummins Retires Before 2026 T20 World Cup? Viral Video Hints At New Career

Transfer Updates: Saudi Pro League Target Ousmane Dembele; Latest Reports

Tim Seifert's IPL Team, Auction Price Revealed After Six-Hitting Spree vs Bumrah

Pakistan Captain Visibly Irritated At Reporter Over Question On Babar Azam's Form

Suryakumar Yadav Makes Big Leap In ICC T20I Rankings After IND vs NZ Heroics

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar After Tragic Plane Crash

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Push BCCI To Revamp Broadcast Policy

