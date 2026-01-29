Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 29, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, January 29, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday, 3 Days Of State Mourning
- Maharashtra To Bid Adieu To ‘Dada’ In Baramati; Amit Shah To Attend Last Rites
- 'Ajit's Death An Accident, Not Conspiracy': Sharad Pawar Issues Big Statement
- Ajit Pawar Death: Supriya Sule Breaks Down In Tears, Says ‘Devastated’
- Delhi To Receive More Rains Soon, Cold To Intensify
- PM Gives Highest Priority To Energy Revolutionary Reforms: Hardeep Singh Puri At India Energy Week
- Bengaluru’s Roads Prepare For A Quiet Shift As 1,750 Electric Buses Get The Go-Ahead
- UP's Siddharthnagar Enters New Development Phase As CM Yogi Launches Mega Project Package
- Navy Wins Best Marching Contingent Award In R-Day Parade, Maharashtra Tops Tableau Category
- UP Government Launches Agriculture Helpline To Ease Access For Farmers
- Shashi Tharoor Plays Down CPI(M) Speculation, Cites ‘Bad Timing’ For Skipping Congress Meet
International News
- ISI-Linked Plot In UK Under Scanner; Four Arrested Over Targeted Assaults
- Plane Crashes In Venezuela-Colombia Border, Lawmaker Among 15 Killed
- Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
- Bangladesh inks defence deal with China to set up UAV manufacturing plant
- ‘Battling White House Over India Trade Deal’: Ted Cruz Blames Trump, Navarro In Leaked Video
- India more than good friend, a trusted strategic partner: Israeli minister
- 7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport
- Carney Says Canada Has 'No Intention' Of Free Trade With China After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission Alert: Salaries Could Nearly Double-5 States Likely To Roll Out First
- December IIP Data: Industrial Output Hits Highest Level In Over Two Years
- Vinfast To Launch Three New Cars This Year, Says CEO Tapan Kumar Ghosh
- India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
- Budget 2026 Could Change Indian Farming Forever: Experts Push For Tech, Climate & Digital Boost
- India-EU FTA: Tariff Cuts, Export Boom Hopes & The Big CBAM Question; Industry Reacts
Sports News
- IND vs NZ 4th T20I Highlights: India Bowled Out For 165 As New Zealand Win Vizag Clash
- Pat Cummins Retires Before 2026 T20 World Cup? Viral Video Hints At New Career
- Transfer Updates: Saudi Pro League Target Ousmane Dembele; Latest Reports
- Tim Seifert's IPL Team, Auction Price Revealed After Six-Hitting Spree vs Bumrah
- Pakistan Captain Visibly Irritated At Reporter Over Question On Babar Azam's Form
- Suryakumar Yadav Makes Big Leap In ICC T20I Rankings After IND vs NZ Heroics
- Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar After Tragic Plane Crash
- Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Push BCCI To Revamp Broadcast Policy
