UGC Equity Regulations 2026: Supreme Court Says 2012 Rules to Remain in Force for Now

UGC Equity Regulations Hearing: The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing a public interest litigation challenging the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) newly notified Equity Regulations, 2026, raising serious concerns over their clarity and potential societal impact. The court has paused the implementation of the new framework, allowing the 2012 UGC anti-discrimination regulations to remain in force until further orders.

The petition contends that the new rules, aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions, may unfairly affect general category students and lack sufficient procedural safeguards.

Urgent Hearing Granted by Supreme Court

The top court had earlier agreed to urgently list the plea, acknowledging the gravity of the concerns raised. During proceedings, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant acknowledged the developments surrounding the regulations.

"We are also aware of what's happening...It will be listed...You cure defects [in the PIL]," the bench said, indicating its willingness to closely examine the matter after procedural issues were addressed.

The case has drawn wide attention amid ongoing debates on equity, inclusion, and governance mechanisms within Indian higher education institutions.

2012 Regulations to Continue for Now

Announcing interim relief, the Chief Justice stated that the 2012 UGC regulations would continue to operate until further directions are issued by the court. This effectively stays the enforcement of the 2026 Equity Regulations at a national level.

The bench underlined that students facing discrimination should not be left without any redressal mechanism. It further stressed that the interim arrangement must not disrupt academic administration or create confusion for students, faculty, or institutions.

SC Flags ‘Vague’ Provisions, Issues Notice to Centre

The Chief Justice observed that the new UGC regulations raise four to five fundamental questions with far-reaching implications. He cautioned that the framework could have a “dangerous impact” and may risk dividing society if not carefully examined.

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Union government and scheduled the next hearing for March 19. The matter will be taken up alongside petitions filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, cases that continue to shape discussions on caste discrimination and institutional accountability.

The CJI also noted that findings in those petitions could influence the present case, highlighting the interconnected nature of the issues involved.

Concerns Over Ambiguity and Potential Misuse

During the hearing, the court remarked that the caste-related provisions in the new regulations appear prima facie vague and susceptible to misuse. The bench pointed to unclear language that could lead to inconsistent interpretation and application across institutions.

The Chief Justice suggested that subject experts and academic scholars should be consulted to refine the wording of the regulations so that their intent is clearly reflected without unintended consequences.

The court also referred to instances where states have acknowledged disparities within reserved categories themselves. In states like Haryana, Scheduled Castes have been divided into sub-groups such as Group A and Group B, recognising that some sections are relatively more advanced than others.

With the stay now in place, the Supreme Court’s scrutiny is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of equity mechanisms in higher education.

