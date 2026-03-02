CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Released At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

CUET PG Exam 2026: The City Intimation Slip for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 26, 2026. Candidates who registered for the exam can download this slip from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in.

The City Intimation Slip tells candidates about the city in which their examination centre has been allotted. This helps them make arrangements for travel and accommodation in good time. It is important to remember that this slip is not the admit card, which will be released separately at a later stage.

The slip includes the candidate’s name, the date and time of the examination, and the allotted city. However, it does not mention the full address or specific details of the examination centre.

CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the Public Notices section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City of CUET (PG)-2026 examination, to the Applicants scheduled to appear on 08, 09 & 10 March 2026.”

Step 4: The City Intimation Slip PDF will open on your screen.

Step 5: Read the details carefully, download the document, and plan your travel accordingly.

CUET PG 2026: Admit Card

Admit cards for all the examinations will be issued shortly. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates and keep their registration number and password ready to access and download the admit card online.

About CUET PG Exam 2026:

The CUET PG 2026 examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will cover 157 subjects at centres across the country. The test is scheduled to take place on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27, 2026.

Most question papers will be available in both English and Hindi. However, MTech and higher science papers will be set in English only. The Acharya papers will be conducted in Sanskrit, except for Indian Knowledge Systems and Buddhist Philosophy, which will be trilingual (Hindi, Sanskrit and English), and Hindu Studies, which will be available in Hindi and English.

