Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 16, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 16, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Delhi Introduces New Policy For Commercial LPG Cylinder Distribution Amid Shortage
- West Bengal Opinion Poll Predicts TMC Lead, BJP Close Behind In 294-Seat Battle
- CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Cancelled In UAE, Saudi Arabia, 5 More Nations Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
- Air India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits
- Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna On Kanshi Ram
- WB Govt To Pay Pending DA Dues To Employees, Pensioners From March 2026: Mamata Banerjee
- TDP MP, Ex-BRS MLA Among 6 Test Positive For Drugs After Hyderabad Farmhouse Raid
- NHAI Announces FASTag Annual Pass Fee Revision For FY 2026-27
- LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
- LPG Crisis Hits Gig Workers, Food Delivery Orders Drop Amid Gas Shortage
- Pak Terrorist Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid In J&K's Uri; Search Underway
- Centre Proposes Weekend Parliament Sittings To Recover Lost Time In Budget Session
- Coast Guard Rescues Endangered Olive Ridley Turtle Trapped In Ghost Net
- Government Revokes Detention Of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Under NSA
- Mohali Woman Gets New Life With Timely Cardiac Surgery Under Sehat Yojana, Avoids Rs 4 Lakh Medical Burden
- Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain Takes Oath As Governor Of Bihar
International News
- Donald Trump Says No Deal Now, Fresh Strikes Hit Iran
- Massive Fire Near Dubai Airport After Drone Strike; Flight Operations Suspended: Video
- 'He's Fine': Netanyahu's Office Dismisses Claims Of His Death, Calls Assassination Rumours 'Fake'
- Rumors Around Benjamin Netanyahu Spark Misinformation Battle in War
- Netanyahu Counts Fingers On Camera, Drinks Coffee In New Video To Dismiss Death Rumours
- 'We Will Continue To Pursue & Kill Him With Full Force': IRGC Vows To Hunt Down Netanyahu
- Iran Denies Involvement In Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia; Urges Riyadh To 'Discover Origin'
- 'Just For Fun': Trump Warns US Strikes On Iran's Kharg Island Again As Tehran Vows Retaliation
- Iran Says 'No Problem' With Mojtaba Khamenei After Trump's 'Alive But Damaged' Claim
- Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
- Israel Strikes South Lebanon as Hezbollah Claims 47 Attacks Amid US-Iran Escalation
- Iran Unleashes 50th Wave of Missiles and Drones Across Middle East Amid Escalating War
- Middle East War Widens as Iran Targets Gulf Nations Hosting U.S. Bases
- Iran Launches 50th Wave of “Operation True Promise IV” as Middle East War Intensifies
Business News
- India-US Trade Deal Put On Hold As Tariffs, US Probe And Oil Trade Complicate Talks
- Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen To Step Down After 18 Years, Successor Search Begins
- From Oil Prices To FII Selling: Major Forces Behind Today’s Stock Market Fall
- Rupee Plunges To Record Low As West Asia Conflict Triggers Oil Shock
- Gujarat Gas Shares Jump 10 Per Cent
- Sensex 600 Points Down As Iran Signals Hormuz Closure To Continue, Oil Fears Rattle Dalal Street
- After India, US Grants 30-Day Waiver To More Countries To Buy Russian Oil Amid Iran War
- Top Affordable EVs To Beat Possible Petrol Price Hike: Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor, More
- Oil Falls Below $100 After US Waiver On Russian Crude Amid West Asia Tensions
- 2027 Hyundai Creta: Next-Gen SUV To Be Larger With Futuristic Design
- India’s Inflation Rises To 3.21 Per Cent In February, But Vegetable Prices Fall Sharply
- LPG Subsidy Push: Centre Sanctions Rs 30,000 Crore For PSU Oil Companies
Sports News
- IPL 2026 Full Schedule: BCCI To Announce Final Dates Soon As State Assembly Election Schedule Released
- Former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From All Formats
- RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Marries Content Creator Shweta Pundir In Private Ceremony
- Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From Cricket; Report Hints At Next Move
- Akshay Kumar Asks Abhishek Sharma For Autograph
- Rohit Sharma's Elated Reaction To His Own Mimicry Goes Viral
- PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladeshi Player Ends 11-Year Drought With Historic Century Against Pakistan
- Sahibzada Farhan To Write Book On Breaking Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup Record?
- Hardik Pandya With Girlfriend Mahikaa In New Ferrari Worth Thrice PSL Prize Money
- Pakistan May Not Allow Abrar Ahmed To Play For Indian-Owned Sunrisers Leeds
- Rohit, Virat, Dhoni Set To Surpass Two Legends In IPL 2026
- F1 Chinese GP Results: Antonelli 2nd Youngest To Win, Hamilton Grabs 1st Podium In Ferrari Stripes
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 16, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Cancelled In UAE, Saudi Arabia, 5 More Nations
Education
UP Police SI Recruitment Exam On March 14 And 15; Over 15 Lakh Candidates To Appear
Education
Telangana SSC Exams 2026 Start March 14; Board Releases OMR Sheet Samples To Help Class 10 Students Prepare
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion