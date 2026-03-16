School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Delhi Introduces New Policy For Commercial LPG Cylinder Distribution Amid Shortage

West Bengal Opinion Poll Predicts TMC Lead, BJP Close Behind In 294-Seat Battle

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Cancelled In UAE, Saudi Arabia, 5 More Nations Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Air India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits

Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna On Kanshi Ram

WB Govt To Pay Pending DA Dues To Employees, Pensioners From March 2026: Mamata Banerjee

TDP MP, Ex-BRS MLA Among 6 Test Positive For Drugs After Hyderabad Farmhouse Raid

NHAI Announces FASTag Annual Pass Fee Revision For FY 2026-27

LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections

LPG Crisis Hits Gig Workers, Food Delivery Orders Drop Amid Gas Shortage

Pak Terrorist Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid In J&K's Uri; Search Underway

Centre Proposes Weekend Parliament Sittings To Recover Lost Time In Budget Session

Coast Guard Rescues Endangered Olive Ridley Turtle Trapped In Ghost Net

Government Revokes Detention Of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Under NSA

Mohali Woman Gets New Life With Timely Cardiac Surgery Under Sehat Yojana, Avoids Rs 4 Lakh Medical Burden

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain Takes Oath As Governor Of Bihar

International News

Donald Trump Says No Deal Now, Fresh Strikes Hit Iran

Massive Fire Near Dubai Airport After Drone Strike; Flight Operations Suspended: Video

'He's Fine': Netanyahu's Office Dismisses Claims Of His Death, Calls Assassination Rumours 'Fake'

Rumors Around Benjamin Netanyahu Spark Misinformation Battle in War

Netanyahu Counts Fingers On Camera, Drinks Coffee In New Video To Dismiss Death Rumours

'We Will Continue To Pursue & Kill Him With Full Force': IRGC Vows To Hunt Down Netanyahu

Iran Denies Involvement In Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia; Urges Riyadh To 'Discover Origin'

'Just For Fun': Trump Warns US Strikes On Iran's Kharg Island Again As Tehran Vows Retaliation

Iran Says 'No Problem' With Mojtaba Khamenei After Trump's 'Alive But Damaged' Claim

Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow

Israel Strikes South Lebanon as Hezbollah Claims 47 Attacks Amid US-Iran Escalation

Iran Unleashes 50th Wave of Missiles and Drones Across Middle East Amid Escalating War

Middle East War Widens as Iran Targets Gulf Nations Hosting U.S. Bases

Iran Launches 50th Wave of “Operation True Promise IV” as Middle East War Intensifies

Business News

India-US Trade Deal Put On Hold As Tariffs, US Probe And Oil Trade Complicate Talks

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen To Step Down After 18 Years, Successor Search Begins

From Oil Prices To FII Selling: Major Forces Behind Today’s Stock Market Fall

Rupee Plunges To Record Low As West Asia Conflict Triggers Oil Shock

Gujarat Gas Shares Jump 10 Per Cent

Sensex 600 Points Down As Iran Signals Hormuz Closure To Continue, Oil Fears Rattle Dalal Street

After India, US Grants 30-Day Waiver To More Countries To Buy Russian Oil Amid Iran War

Top Affordable EVs To Beat Possible Petrol Price Hike: Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor, More

Oil Falls Below $100 After US Waiver On Russian Crude Amid West Asia Tensions

2027 Hyundai Creta: Next-Gen SUV To Be Larger With Futuristic Design

India’s Inflation Rises To 3.21 Per Cent In February, But Vegetable Prices Fall Sharply

LPG Subsidy Push: Centre Sanctions Rs 30,000 Crore For PSU Oil Companies

Sports News

IPL 2026 Full Schedule: BCCI To Announce Final Dates Soon As State Assembly Election Schedule Released

Former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From All Formats

RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Marries Content Creator Shweta Pundir In Private Ceremony

Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From Cricket; Report Hints At Next Move

Akshay Kumar Asks Abhishek Sharma For Autograph

Rohit Sharma's Elated Reaction To His Own Mimicry Goes Viral

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladeshi Player Ends 11-Year Drought With Historic Century Against Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan To Write Book On Breaking Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup Record?

Hardik Pandya With Girlfriend Mahikaa In New Ferrari Worth Thrice PSL Prize Money

Pakistan May Not Allow Abrar Ahmed To Play For Indian-Owned Sunrisers Leeds

Rohit, Virat, Dhoni Set To Surpass Two Legends In IPL 2026

F1 Chinese GP Results: Antonelli 2nd Youngest To Win, Hamilton Grabs 1st Podium In Ferrari Stripes

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