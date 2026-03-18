School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Rain Likely In Delhi For Three Days; Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date Announced: Rajasthan Board to Release Scores on March 24

AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam Sparks Row With Remark On Nayanthara, DMK, Congress Demand Apology

UPSC Warns Civil Services Toppers: Social Media ‘Showcasing’ Could Harm Professional Integrity

TMC Announces Candidate List for West Bengal Assembly Elections

RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: Over 11,000 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts Announced, Applications Begin May 15

6 Killed As Fire Breaks Out In A House In Indore, Rescue Ops Underway

Congress To Issue Show-Cause Notices For 'Cross-Voting' Haryana MLAs In RS Polls

Direct Fight In Bhabanipur: Mamata Vs Suvendu Turns Bengal Poll Into Prestige Clash

War Of Words In Lok Sabha: NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi Asked To 'Go To Iran' After Paying Tribute To Ali Khamenei

Congress Moves Odisha MLAs To Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Cross-Voting Fears

'No More Chota Bhai': BJP Will Contest 2027 Punjab Polls Alone, Says Amit Shah

TMC Fields 291 Candidates, Mamata Skips Nandigram; 3 Seats Left For Ally

‘Baseless’ Claim: India Dismisses Report Of Iran Seeking Tanker Swap For Hormuz Passage

International News

PM Modi, UAE President Discuss West Asia Tensions, Stress Safe Passage Through Hormuz

‘Barbaric, Cowardly’: India Slams Pakistan Airstrike On Kabul Hospital During Ramzan

Israeli Defence Minister Claims Iran Security Chief Ali Larijani Killed

Iran Rejects Ceasefire As Top Security Chief Killed In Israeli Strike, Tensions Escalate

Rift In Trump Administration Over Iran War As Top Aide Quits, Accuses Israel Of ‘Manipulation’

'Cannot Support The War In Iran': Joe Kent Resigns As US Counterterrorism Chief

Trump Calls Joe Kent ‘Weak On Security’, Says ‘Good Thing He’s Out’

Israel Shares Photo Of Netanyahu ‘Ordering Elimination’ Of Iranian Officials

Iran Announces New Phase Of Missile & Drone Attacks Against US, Israel

Larijani Posts On X Minutes After Israel Claims He Was Killed In Tehran Strike

'God's Will Was...': How Mojtaba Khamenei Survives Airstrike That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

Israel Claims Basij Commander Gholamreza Soleimani Killed in Tehran Strike

Iran Hits EU HQ, UAE Cities Under Fire as Conflict Widens Across Middle East

‘Iran Waging War on Global Economy’: EU’s Kaja Kallas Pushes De-Escalation Amid Oil Shock

Business News

NCLT Clears Rs 15,000 Crore Adani Resolution Plan For Jaiprakash Associates

Dalal Street Closes Higher As Sensex Ends Trade At 75,997, Nifty Tests 23,560

Tata Motors Price Hike Incoming: Commercial Vehicles To Get Costlier From April 1

DA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1

Markets Calm, IT Turbulent: India VIX Falls But Tech Stocks Stay Under Pressure

India’s Wholesale Inflation Picks Up In February

$43 Billion At Risk As Dubai Markets Tumble Amid West Asia Conflict

Panic Buying Eases: LPG Bookings Drop To 77 Lakh, Govt Assures Adequate Supply

Oil Rally Returns: Iran War, Shipping Risks And UAE Output Cuts Push Prices Up

AI Chip War Heats Up: Nvidia Targets $1 Trillion Market With New Inference Strategy

Stocks In Focus: ITI Up 5.5%, Sundram Fasteners, Happiest Minds Gain Strongly

Sports News

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Contenders: 5 Bowlers Who Could Dominate This Season

Salman Ali Agha Run-Out Controversy: MCC Gives Final Verdict

PSL 2026: Australian Government Names City, Issues Travel Warning For Pakistan

Hardik Pandya Revealing New Cricketing Idol Raises Eyebrows

FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Fresh Uncertainty As Iran Eyes Venue Shift

Rashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers Call Pakistan Military 'Murderers' After Deadly Kabul Air Strike

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Wife Devisha’s Question That Changed Everything

Not Virat Kohli Or Chris Gayle! AB de Villiers Names Greatest T20 Player

Gautam Gambhir's Comment On MS Dhoni Becomes Talk Of The Town

India Star Pratika Rawal Stresses Need For More Tests In Women’s Cricket

Big Blow For KKR As Injury Setback Puts Harshit Rana’s IPL 2026 In Doubt

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