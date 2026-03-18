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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 18, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 18, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Rain Likely In Delhi For Three Days; Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert
- RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Date Announced: Rajasthan Board to Release Scores on March 24
- AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam Sparks Row With Remark On Nayanthara, DMK, Congress Demand Apology
- UPSC Warns Civil Services Toppers: Social Media ‘Showcasing’ Could Harm Professional Integrity
- TMC Announces Candidate List for West Bengal Assembly Elections
- RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: Over 11,000 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts Announced, Applications Begin May 15
- 6 Killed As Fire Breaks Out In A House In Indore, Rescue Ops Underway
- Congress To Issue Show-Cause Notices For 'Cross-Voting' Haryana MLAs In RS Polls
- Direct Fight In Bhabanipur: Mamata Vs Suvendu Turns Bengal Poll Into Prestige Clash
- War Of Words In Lok Sabha: NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi Asked To 'Go To Iran' After Paying Tribute To Ali Khamenei
- Congress Moves Odisha MLAs To Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Cross-Voting Fears
- 'No More Chota Bhai': BJP Will Contest 2027 Punjab Polls Alone, Says Amit Shah
- TMC Fields 291 Candidates, Mamata Skips Nandigram; 3 Seats Left For Ally
- ‘Baseless’ Claim: India Dismisses Report Of Iran Seeking Tanker Swap For Hormuz Passage
International News
- PM Modi, UAE President Discuss West Asia Tensions, Stress Safe Passage Through Hormuz
- ‘Barbaric, Cowardly’: India Slams Pakistan Airstrike On Kabul Hospital During Ramzan
- Israeli Defence Minister Claims Iran Security Chief Ali Larijani Killed
- Iran Rejects Ceasefire As Top Security Chief Killed In Israeli Strike, Tensions Escalate
- Rift In Trump Administration Over Iran War As Top Aide Quits, Accuses Israel Of ‘Manipulation’
- 'Cannot Support The War In Iran': Joe Kent Resigns As US Counterterrorism Chief
- Trump Calls Joe Kent ‘Weak On Security’, Says ‘Good Thing He’s Out’
- Israel Shares Photo Of Netanyahu ‘Ordering Elimination’ Of Iranian Officials
- Iran Announces New Phase Of Missile & Drone Attacks Against US, Israel
- Larijani Posts On X Minutes After Israel Claims He Was Killed In Tehran Strike
- 'God's Will Was...': How Mojtaba Khamenei Survives Airstrike That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader
- Israel Claims Basij Commander Gholamreza Soleimani Killed in Tehran Strike
- Iran Hits EU HQ, UAE Cities Under Fire as Conflict Widens Across Middle East
- ‘Iran Waging War on Global Economy’: EU’s Kaja Kallas Pushes De-Escalation Amid Oil Shock
Business News
- NCLT Clears Rs 15,000 Crore Adani Resolution Plan For Jaiprakash Associates
- Dalal Street Closes Higher As Sensex Ends Trade At 75,997, Nifty Tests 23,560
- Tata Motors Price Hike Incoming: Commercial Vehicles To Get Costlier From April 1
- DA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1
- Markets Calm, IT Turbulent: India VIX Falls But Tech Stocks Stay Under Pressure
- India’s Wholesale Inflation Picks Up In February
- $43 Billion At Risk As Dubai Markets Tumble Amid West Asia Conflict
- Panic Buying Eases: LPG Bookings Drop To 77 Lakh, Govt Assures Adequate Supply
- Oil Rally Returns: Iran War, Shipping Risks And UAE Output Cuts Push Prices Up
- AI Chip War Heats Up: Nvidia Targets $1 Trillion Market With New Inference Strategy
- Stocks In Focus: ITI Up 5.5%, Sundram Fasteners, Happiest Minds Gain Strongly
Sports News
- IPL 2026 Purple Cap Contenders: 5 Bowlers Who Could Dominate This Season
- Salman Ali Agha Run-Out Controversy: MCC Gives Final Verdict
- PSL 2026: Australian Government Names City, Issues Travel Warning For Pakistan
- Hardik Pandya Revealing New Cricketing Idol Raises Eyebrows
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Fresh Uncertainty As Iran Eyes Venue Shift
- Rashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers Call Pakistan Military 'Murderers' After Deadly Kabul Air Strike
- Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Wife Devisha’s Question That Changed Everything
- Not Virat Kohli Or Chris Gayle! AB de Villiers Names Greatest T20 Player
- Gautam Gambhir's Comment On MS Dhoni Becomes Talk Of The Town
- India Star Pratika Rawal Stresses Need For More Tests In Women’s Cricket
- Big Blow For KKR As Injury Setback Puts Harshit Rana’s IPL 2026 In Doubt
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