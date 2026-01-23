Haryana Board Revises Rules for Name and Date of Birth Corrections in Certificates

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) has introduced new guidelines for students seeking corrections in personal details printed on board-issued certificates. These changes apply to information such as a candidate’s name, parents’ names, and date of birth, and aim to streamline the verification and correction process through official documentation.



New Procedure for Name and Parents’ Name Changes

Under the revised policy, candidates can request changes to their personal details by submitting the required paperwork directly to the board. For rectifying a candidate’s name or the names of their parents, applicants must provide any two public documents issued from the certificate branch.



The acceptable documents include school records and publicly recognised documents such as a birth certificate, residence certificate, caste certificate, family identity card, PAN card, voter identity card or driving licence, along with the prescribed proforma. This proforma must be verified by the last school the student attended before being submitted to the BSEH office along with the applicable fee.



Revised Rules for Date of Birth Corrections

BSEH has also specified updated guidelines for correcting date of birth details. For certificates issued from the year 2000 onwards, students may apply for a DOB correction after a period of three years from the date of issuance, provided they submit official records supporting the request. In such cases, the birth certificate is mandatory, and must be accompanied by at least one other public document for example, a family identity card, PAN card or driving licence alongside the required proforma verified by the last educational institution attended.



Special Cases for Pre-2000 Certificates

For certificates issued prior to the year 2000, a different set of conditions applies. In these cases, corrections related to date of birth will only be permitted after the approval of the Board Chairman, and only in accordance with established merit-based rules.

