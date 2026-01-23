SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 To Be Declared At ssc.gov.in, Here's When And Where To Check

SSC CHSL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier 1 examination from 12 to 30 November 2025. Candidates are now awaiting the results, which are expected to be released shortly. Once announced, the result will be available on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to view and download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 using their login credentials once it is officially announced by the Commission.

While the SSC has not confirmed the exact date for the declaration of the results, the process is reportedly nearing completion. Along with the result PDF, the Commission will also release the category-wise cut-off marks. The result file will contain details such as the candidate’s roll number, name, father’s name, and mother’s name.

The provisional answer key for Tier 1 was issued on December 8, 2025, and candidates were permitted to submit objections until December 11, 2025. Once all objections are reviewed, the SSC finalises the answer key and compiles the result accordingly.

SSC CHSL Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the SSC’s official website to view the CHSL Tier 1 result at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Result” option located at the top of the screen.

Step 3: A new page will open. Select the SSC CHSL tab.

Step 4: Look for the notification titled: “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier 1 Result) – List of Candidates in Roll Number Order provisionally shortlisted for Tier 2 Exam”.

Step 5: Download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 PDF.

Step 6: You can use the CTRL + F function to search for your name or roll number in the merit list. If you are shortlisted, save the file for future reference.

Vacancies and Selection Process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) plans to recruit 3,131 Group C posts through the CHSL 2025 examination.

These roles are open to candidates who have completed their Class 12 (10+2) level education. Applicants who score marks equal to or above the prescribed cut-off will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

The Commission announces results after each phase of the examination. Performance in Tier 1 will decide who qualifies for Tier 2, and final selection will be based on the cumulative performance across all stages.

SSC CHSL Expected Cutoff 2025

The cut-off marks will be published along with the result and will vary according to the category and the post. The cut-off scores will be mentioned in the result PDF. These cut-offs are determined by several factors, including the number of applicants who take the examination, the total number of vacancies, and the overall difficulty level of the paper.

