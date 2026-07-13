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English NewsEducationJobsBihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026: Applications From July 16, Check Eligibility, Salary, Age Limit

Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026: Applications From July 16, Check Eligibility, Salary, Age Limit

BPSSC Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026 applications begin on July 16. Check eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process and how to apply online.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 04:27 PM (IST)

Sarkari Naukri 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for the Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026, offering an opportunity for candidates preparing for government jobs. The online application process will commence on July 16, 2026, and interested candidates can submit their applications until August 16, 2026, through the commission's official website. 

Selected candidates will be appointed under the Level 6 pay scale and will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. They will also be entitled to other allowances and benefits available under government service. 

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Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026: Age Limit 

The age of applicants will be calculated as on August 1, 2025. Candidates must be at least 21 years old to be eligible for the recruitment process. 

The upper age limit is 37 years for male candidates in the general category and 40 years for female candidates. Applicants belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per the rules of the Bihar Government. 

Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official BPSSC website once the application window opens. 

Step 2: Complete the registration process using the required details. 

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with personal and educational information. 

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, photographs, and signatures. 

Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee. 

Step 6: Submit the application form. 

Step 7: Download and keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the last date to avoid any last-minute technical issues. 

Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification Required 

Candidates applying for the Forest Range Officer posts must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university in Botany, Zoology, Veterinary Science, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Forestry, or any other related subject mentioned in the official notification. 

Applicants are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria before submitting their application. 

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Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026: Selection Process 

The recruitment process will begin with a written examination consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks. 

The question paper will include topics such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Science, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. 

A negative marking of 0.3 marks will be applicable for every incorrect answer. 

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the Interview and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The final selection will be based on candidates' performance in all stages of the recruitment process.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs BPSSC Recruitment 2026 Government Jobs 2026 Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2026 Bihar Forest Recruitment 2026 Bihar Government Jobs 2026 Sarkari Naukri 2026
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