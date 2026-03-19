Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationGATE 2026 Result: Check Top Engineering Colleges In India Before Scores Are Out

GATE 2026 Result: Check Top Engineering Colleges In India Before Scores Are Out

GATE 2026 result on March 19. Check top engineering colleges, score validity, and how to download your result from GOAPS portal.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

GATE 2026: As the GATE 2026 result is set to be announced on March 19, lakhs of engineering aspirants across India are closely watching the outcome. The exam, conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, will have its results published on the official portal, where candidates can access their scores online. 

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to log in using their enrollment ID and password to view their results. The scorecard will include key details such as marks obtained, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status, and category. 

GATE 2026 Exam: Schedule and Importance 

The GATE 2026 examination was conducted between February 7 and February 15, 2026, in two daily shifts. The morning session took place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon session was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

This national-level exam plays a crucial role for candidates aiming to pursue higher education such as MTech and PhD programmes or secure opportunities in government technical institutions. Every year, lakhs of students appear for GATE, making it one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams in India. 

GATE Result 2026: What Details Will Be Mentioned 

Once released, the GATE scorecard will display the following information: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Parent’s name 
  • Examination date 
  • GATE score 
  • Category 
  • All India Rank (AIR) 
  • Qualifying marks 

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the result. 

Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting GATE Scores 

Ahead of the result declaration, many candidates are exploring their options for higher studies. According to the NIRF Ranking 2025 released by the Ministry of Education, several engineering institutions continue to rank among the best in the country. 

Some of the top institutes include: 

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras 
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 
  7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 
  8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 
  9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 
  10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore 

These institutions are known for their strong academic environment, research opportunities, and industry exposure. 

GATE Score Validity and How to Check Result 

One of the key advantages of the GATE exam is that its score remains valid for three years. This allows candidates flexibility in applying for admissions even if they do not secure their preferred college in the first attempt. 

To check the result, candidates will need to visit the GOAPS portal, log in using their credentials, and complete a simple security verification step before accessing their scorecard. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 GATE 2026 Result Top Engineering Colleges GATE 2026 Score GOAPS Portal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
GATE 2026 Result: Check Top Engineering Colleges In India Before Scores Are Out
GATE 2026 Result: Check Top Engineering Colleges In India Before Scores Are Out
Education
GATE 2026 Result Today: Check Scorecard, AIR & PSU Opportunities At gate2026.iitg.ac.in
GATE 2026 Result Today: Check Scorecard, AIR & PSU Opportunities At gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Education
Delhi Govt Plans Digital Learning Push, Invites EoI For 3D Content & Formative Assessment In Schools
Delhi Govt Plans Digital Learning Push, Invites EoI For 3D Content & Formative Assessment In Schools
Education
Dhurandhar 2 Cast Education Qualification: Degrees, Dropouts & Surprising Academic Backgrounds
Dhurandhar 2 Cast Education Qualification: Degrees, Dropouts & Surprising Academic Backgrounds
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iranian Missiles Hit Riyadh Refinery and Qatar’s Ras Laffan in Widening Retaliation
U.S. On High Alert: Suspicious drones spotted over Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. trigger security lockdown
Breaking News: Mystery Drones Spotted Over US Military Base Amid War
War Update: Saudi intercepts 5 Iranian drones over Riyadh
War Alert: Iran launches strikes on Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Bahrain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget