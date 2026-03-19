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HomeEducationGATE 2026 Result Today: Check Scorecard, AIR & PSU Opportunities At gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Result Today: Check Scorecard, AIR & PSU Opportunities At gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 result out today. Check scorecard, AIR, cutoff, and PSU opportunities at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Direct link & steps here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

GATE Result 2026 Update: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 result to be announced today, March 19, by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results through the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. 

Applicants will need their enrollment ID or registered email ID along with their password to log in and download the scorecard. The result will display key details including marks obtained, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status, and final score. 

With GATE results trending during the peak March exam season, candidates are advised to stay updated through official sources for cutoff announcements, topper lists, and counselling updates. 

GATE 2026 Result: How to Check  

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their GATE 2026 scorecard: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2026 result link available on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter enrollment ID/email ID and password 

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result 

Step 5: Download and verify the scorecard 

Step 6: Take a printout for future use 

NOTE: Due to heavy traffic on the result day, users may experience delays. It is recommended to keep login credentials ready in advance. 

GATE 2026 Exam Details & Timeline 

As per the official schedule, the GATE 2026 examination was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The test was held in two shifts daily, a morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and an afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

The exam is conducted annually for candidates seeking higher education and job opportunities in engineering, science, and allied fields. 

Where Can GATE Scores Be Used? 

The GATE score remains a crucial gateway for both academic and career advancement. Qualified candidates can explore multiple pathways: 

  • Admission to Master’s and direct doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture 
  • Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Science, and Humanities 
  • Postgraduate admissions without Ministry of Education scholarships 
  • Recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), where GATE scores are widely accepted 

Several leading PSUs use GATE scores as part of their recruitment process, making it a highly competitive and career-defining exam. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News GATE 2026 GATE 2026 Result GATE 2026 Scorecard GATE 2026 Result Today
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