A video from the AI Impact Summit in Delhi has triggered controversy around Galgotias University after allegations surfaced online accusing the institution of showcasing Chinese technology as its own. The Greater Noida-based university has now issued a clarification, stating it never claimed to have built the robotic dog and that the device was purchased from a China-based global robotics firm for educational use.

The issue gained traction after footage from the summit circulated widely on social media, prompting criticism and questions about the university’s AI showcase.

Viral Video Fuels Controversy

In the widely shared clip, representatives from Galgotias Private University in Noida are seen presenting a robotic dog to attendees. During the demonstration, presenters mention that the robot “walks around their campus all the time.” They also explain that the machine can be deployed for multiple applications, including surveillance, noting that it can capture images from tight and “difficult to get into” locations.

This has been developed by the Centre of excellence at Galgotiyas University.



“Also we are the first private university that has invested around 350 crores in Artificial Intelligence”. 🧘 https://t.co/NJfDzL7lG2 pic.twitter.com/TMqfSB6K0v — Harsh Kumar (@itsmeharsh_09) February 17, 2026

Following the video’s circulation, several international outlets covering Chinese and Eurasian developments reported that the university’s AI exhibit part of a reported ₹350+ crore investment may have misrepresented the origin of the technology.

According to reports cited by critics, the robotic dog displayed at the event closely resembles the Unitree Go2, a quadruped robot produced by China-based Unitree Robotics. The device is commercially available on global online marketplaces for roughly $2,800 (approximately ₹2.3 lakh), raising further questions online about the nature of the demonstration.

Social media users alleged that the robot had been showcased under the name “Orion,” suggesting it was being presented as an in-house innovation. The claims quickly snowballed into a broader debate about transparency in institutional tech demonstrations.

University Issues Clarification

Responding to the backlash, the university released a statement on X to address the controversy and clarify its position.

“At Galgotias University our mission has always been clear to keep our students ahead of the curve in technology,not just for today’s world, but for the world that is unfolding tomorrow. From the United States to China, from Singapore to every global hub of innovation, we have consistently brought cutting-edge technologies to our campus. Why? Because exposure creates vision. And vision creates creators.”

“The recently acquired robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display; it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits and, in the process, expanding their own knowledge. Let us be clear: Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we ever claimed to the university said in a statement posted on X.

The institution maintained that the robotic dog is being used strictly as a learning and research tool for students exploring robotics and artificial intelligence applications.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI