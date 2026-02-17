Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationUP Assembly Approves Bills To Set Up New Universities In Bhadohi And Shahjahanpur

UP Assembly Approves Bills To Set Up New Universities In Bhadohi And Shahjahanpur

UP Assembly approves bills to set up new universities in Bhadohi and Shahjahanpur to boost higher education.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday during the Budget Session passed two higher education bills for the establishment of new universities in Bhadohi and Shahjahanpur districts.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay moved the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the House after Question Hour.

Both bills were passed by voice vote in the presence of a majority of ruling party members, and Speaker Satish Mahana announced their passage.

The first bill pertains to the establishment of Kashi Naresh University in Bhadohi, while the second relates to the setting up of Swami Shukdevanand University in Shahjahanpur.

The minister said the state government has set a target of establishing new universities to ensure quality higher education. He said there was a need to set up a state university in Bhadohi to provide quality higher education to students in rural and backward areas.

He said Kashi Naresh Government Postgraduate College in Gyanpur, Bhadohi, is the oldest and one of the most reputed institutions in the district with the highest student strength.

The college will be upgraded and established as Kashi Naresh University, Bhadohi, to promote higher education in rural regions, he added.

On the other Bill, the minister said educational institutions run under Mumuksha Ashram Trust in the district would be upgraded to establish Swami Shukdevanand University, Shahjahanpur, under the leadership of Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati, the chief administrator of the trust.

He informed the House that since the legislature was not in session and immediate legal action was required, the governor had promulgated the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, on January 24.

The Bill to replace the ordinance was passed by voice vote on Monday.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Assembly Bill New Universities In Bhadohi And Shahjahanpur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UP Assembly Approves Bills To Set Up New Universities In Bhadohi And Shahjahanpur
UP Assembly Approves Bills To Set Up New Universities In Bhadohi And Shahjahanpur
Education
School Bus–Truck Collision In Rohtas Kills Two Teachers, Several Students Injured
School Bus–Truck Collision In Rohtas Kills Two Teachers, Several Students Injured
Education
CBSE Class 12 Exam Lapses: Nanded Centre Superintendent Served Show-Cause Notice
CBSE Class 12 Exam Lapses: Nanded Centre Superintendent Served Show-Cause Notice
Education
‘Nervous Yet Excited’: Students Begin CBSE Board Exams 2026 Nationwide
‘Nervous Yet Excited’: Students Begin CBSE Board Exams 2026 Nationwide
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Mother Appeals for Justice After Son Killed by Minor’s Reckless Car Stunt
Breaking News: Mother Details Deadly Delhi Car Crash, Teen’s Stunt Driving Killed Her Son, Injured Others
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts at Illegal Tire Warehouse in Jaipur, Black Smoke Engulfs Residential Area
Breaking News: France President Macron Receives Warm Mumbai Welcome Ahead of Key Talks with PM Modi
CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today, Over 43 Lakh Students Appear Across India and Abroad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget