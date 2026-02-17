UP Assembly Approves Bills To Set Up New Universities In Bhadohi And Shahjahanpur

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday during the Budget Session passed two higher education bills for the establishment of new universities in Bhadohi and Shahjahanpur districts.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay moved the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the House after Question Hour.

Both bills were passed by voice vote in the presence of a majority of ruling party members, and Speaker Satish Mahana announced their passage.

The first bill pertains to the establishment of Kashi Naresh University in Bhadohi, while the second relates to the setting up of Swami Shukdevanand University in Shahjahanpur.

The minister said the state government has set a target of establishing new universities to ensure quality higher education. He said there was a need to set up a state university in Bhadohi to provide quality higher education to students in rural and backward areas.

He said Kashi Naresh Government Postgraduate College in Gyanpur, Bhadohi, is the oldest and one of the most reputed institutions in the district with the highest student strength.

The college will be upgraded and established as Kashi Naresh University, Bhadohi, to promote higher education in rural regions, he added.

On the other Bill, the minister said educational institutions run under Mumuksha Ashram Trust in the district would be upgraded to establish Swami Shukdevanand University, Shahjahanpur, under the leadership of Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati, the chief administrator of the trust.

He informed the House that since the legislature was not in session and immediate legal action was required, the governor had promulgated the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, on January 24.

The Bill to replace the ordinance was passed by voice vote on Monday.

