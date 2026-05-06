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HomeEducationDelhi Govt Boosts Teachers’ Pay: Vocational, Samagra Salaries Raised Up To ₹38,100

Delhi Govt Boosts Teachers’ Pay: Vocational, Samagra Salaries Raised Up To ₹38,100

Delhi govt hikes salaries for vocational and Samagra teachers up to ₹38,100, benefiting over 1,000 educators.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 May 2026 09:36 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a substantial pay hike for teachers of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and vocational courses to the tune of Rs 14,000 to Rs 18000.

Sharing details, the chief minister said in a statement that around 1,131 vocational teachers in Delhi who provide skill-based training across various disciplines will now receive Rs 38,100 per month, up from the earlier Rs 20,000-Rs 23,000 range.

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Salaries of teachers working at 784 centres under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan have been raised from Rs 21,000 to Rs 35,420 per month.

These centres focus on educating out-of-school children and preparing them to re-enter mainstream schooling. The revised pay will now bring Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan teachers at par with primary and upper primary teachers, she said.

The decision to raise salaries also covers teachers engaged at special training centres, where children who have dropped out or never attended school are brought back into the education system, Gupta said.

She highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the quality of special training centres through regular monitoring, parental counselling and better coordination across departments.

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The pay hike is not only a financial decision but also a recognition of the dedication and hard work of teachers who operate in challenging conditions to bring children into the fold of education, she added. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 06 May 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
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Education News Delhi Teacher Salary Hike 2026 Delhi Teacher Salary Hike Delhi Govt Hikes Salaries For Vocational Teachers Delhi Govt Hikes Salaries For Samagra Teachers
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