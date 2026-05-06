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HomeEducationGujarat Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: GSEB SSC Toppers Names, Ranks & Pass Percentage Here

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: GSEB SSC Toppers Names, Ranks & Pass Percentage Here

GSEB SSC Result 2026 declared at gseb.org. Check Gujarat Board Class 10 results, pass percentage, topper stats, and direct link here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 May 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has officially announced the Class 10 (SSC) results on May 6, 2026. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access their scorecards through the official website, gseb.org, where the result link has been activated. 

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 16 across 1,701 centres in the state. This year, approximately 15,27,724 students registered for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, reflecting a significant participation level.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Expected Date, Direct Link, & Easy Ways to Check Scores

Overall Pass Percentage Sees Slight Improvement 

The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.86% for SSC students this year. The results show a marginal improvement compared to the previous year, indicating steady academic performance across the state. 

Among regular candidates, female students have once again outperformed male students. The pass percentage for girls stands at 88.28%, while boys have secured 80.12%. In contrast, repeat candidates recorded a significantly lower pass rate of 33.53%, highlighting the challenges faced by this group. 

Steps to Check Gujarat Board SSC Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org 

Step 2: Click on the link for GSEB 10th Result 2026 on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter the required seat number 

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download the mark sheet PDF 

Step 6: Save it for future reference 

Step 7: It is advised that students keep a copy of their results for admission and documentation purposes. 

Medium-Wise Performance and Key Statistics 

The data released by the board reveals interesting trends across different mediums of instruction. English medium students recorded the highest success rate at 92.50%, followed by Oriya medium students at 88.45%. Gujarati medium, which has the largest number of candidates, reported a pass percentage of 82.67%. 

Here’s a quick breakdown of key figures: 

Regular Students: Registered: 769,993 | Appeared: 756,392 | Passed: 634,327 | Result: 83.86% 

Male (Regular): Registered: 416,252 | Appeared: 409,841 | Passed: 328,384 | Result: 80.12% 

Female (Regular): Registered: 353,741 | Appeared: 346,551 | Passed: 305,943 | Result: 88.28% 

Repeaters: Registered: 70,934 | Appeared: 67,404 | Passed: 22,598 | Result: 33.53% 

ALSO READ: CBSE Issues Strict Warning To Schools Over Class 6 Third Language Implementation, May 31 Deadline Announced

District-Wise Performance: Narmada Leads, Panchmahals Trails 

In terms of district performance, Narmada has emerged as the top-performing region with an impressive pass percentage of 90.85%. On the other end of the spectrum, Panchmahals recorded the lowest pass rate at 76.42%. 

The result highlights regional variations in academic outcomes, offering insights for future educational improvements. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 May 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News GSEB SSC Result 2026 Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2026 Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 GSEB SSC Toppers GSEB SSC Pass Percentage
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