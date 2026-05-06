Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: GSEB SSC Toppers Names, Ranks & Pass Percentage Here

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has officially announced the Class 10 (SSC) results on May 6, 2026. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access their scorecards through the official website, gseb.org, where the result link has been activated.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 16 across 1,701 centres in the state. This year, approximately 15,27,724 students registered for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, reflecting a significant participation level.

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Overall Pass Percentage Sees Slight Improvement

The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.86% for SSC students this year. The results show a marginal improvement compared to the previous year, indicating steady academic performance across the state.

Among regular candidates, female students have once again outperformed male students. The pass percentage for girls stands at 88.28%, while boys have secured 80.12%. In contrast, repeat candidates recorded a significantly lower pass rate of 33.53%, highlighting the challenges faced by this group.

Steps to Check Gujarat Board SSC Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link for GSEB 10th Result 2026 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required seat number

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the mark sheet PDF

Step 6: Save it for future reference

Step 7: It is advised that students keep a copy of their results for admission and documentation purposes.

Medium-Wise Performance and Key Statistics

The data released by the board reveals interesting trends across different mediums of instruction. English medium students recorded the highest success rate at 92.50%, followed by Oriya medium students at 88.45%. Gujarati medium, which has the largest number of candidates, reported a pass percentage of 82.67%.

Here’s a quick breakdown of key figures:

Regular Students: Registered: 769,993 | Appeared: 756,392 | Passed: 634,327 | Result: 83.86%

Male (Regular): Registered: 416,252 | Appeared: 409,841 | Passed: 328,384 | Result: 80.12%

Female (Regular): Registered: 353,741 | Appeared: 346,551 | Passed: 305,943 | Result: 88.28%

Repeaters: Registered: 70,934 | Appeared: 67,404 | Passed: 22,598 | Result: 33.53%

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District-Wise Performance: Narmada Leads, Panchmahals Trails

In terms of district performance, Narmada has emerged as the top-performing region with an impressive pass percentage of 90.85%. On the other end of the spectrum, Panchmahals recorded the lowest pass rate at 76.42%.

The result highlights regional variations in academic outcomes, offering insights for future educational improvements.

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