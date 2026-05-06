Delhi NIOS Admission 2026: Failed Class 9, 10 Students Get Second Chance, Direct Link Soon

Students in Delhi government schools who have not cleared Class 9 or 10 now have a fresh opportunity to continue their education. The Education Department has introduced a pathway through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), allowing such students to resume their studies without dropping out.

Only Government School Students Eligible

As per official guidelines, this benefit is limited to students who have studied in Delhi government schools. It includes those who have failed at least twice in Classes 9 or 10 or are placed in the compartment category. However, students who failed for the first time in the 2025–26 academic session are not eligible under this scheme and must continue their studies in their current schools.

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Schools Tasked with Identifying and Enrolling Students

The department has directed all government schools to identify eligible students, reach out to them, and encourage participation in the scheme. Schools are also responsible for assisting students with documentation and ensuring that the application process is completed within the given timeline so that no eligible candidate misses out on this opportunity.

Online Admission Process and Study Centres

The entire admission procedure will be conducted online through the NIOS system by the school authorities. Classes will be held at around 75 selected government school centres across Delhi, where students will receive regular academic support and guidance.

Fee Structure and Subject Choices

Under this scheme, the examination fee has been set at Rs 300 per subject, while practical subjects will cost Rs 150 per subject. For Transfer of Credit (TOC), a fee of Rs 230 per subject will be applicable. Students can choose from subjects such as Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Social Science, Science, Painting, and Home Science. Additionally, Data Entry Operations can be selected as an extra subject.

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Application Deadline

The last date to apply under this initiative is July 7. The primary aim of the scheme is to bring students who are at risk of dropping back into the mainstream education system and provide them with better opportunities for their academic future.

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