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HomeEducationDelhi Govt Plans Digital Learning Push, Invites EoI For 3D Content & Formative Assessment In Schools

Delhi Govt Plans Digital Learning Push, Invites EoI For 3D Content & Formative Assessment In Schools

Delhi govt invites EoI to introduce 3D digital learning content and formative assessments in 1,000+ schools.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to develop curriculum-aligned digital learning content and implement a formative assessment model across its over 1,000 schools.

The Directorate of Education invited expressions of interest (EoI) from agencies with technical expertise to design teaching and learning material mapped to the school curriculum, along with assessment tools for students.

The EoI aims to gather inputs from stakeholders and explore innovative digital solutions and applications for modernising classroom learning in Delhi government schools, the education department said.

The DoE plans to introduce a blended learning model that will combine classroom teaching with digital tools to provide students with greater flexibility and engagement in their learning process, it said.

It mentioned that under the proposal, the department intends to develop curriculum-mapped, hyper-interactive 3D simulation-based content for classes six to 12, aligned with NCERT guidelines, along with a system for regular formative assessments.

The digital content is expected to support classroom teaching, enable learning at home, and provide actionable analytics through periodic assessments to track students' progress, it said.

The department said it will explore various content formats, tools and technological innovations available in the market.

The proposed scope includes development of curriculum-aligned digital content with interactive 3D simulations in Hindi and English, designed for use on multiple devices, including in low or no internet connectivity, it added.

According to the department, the content will support active learning with teacher guides and facilitation notes.

To support learning beyond school hours, the solution will also provide students with secure access to content through mobile applications and web platforms, along with features for revision, practice and progress tracking, it said.

The formative assessment system will include chapter-wise tests mapped to learning outcomes, flexible scheduling for teachers, and performance tracking at multiple levels, from student to state, it stated and added that the system is also expected to offer remediation suggestions linked to specific concepts and simulations, enabling targeted learning interventions.

A centralised dashboard will monitor usage, teacher adoption, student progress and assessment outcomes, helping authorities track competency trends, the education department said.

The selected service provider will be responsible for operational support, including programme monitoring, periodic reporting and corrective measures for schools with low adoption, it mentioned.

The project will also include training and capacity building of teachers and administrators, focusing on data-driven teaching and collaborative classroom practices, the education department said.

Additionally, the solution will include user management systems with role-based access, asset tracking mechanisms and maintenance support to ensure smooth implementation, it added.

The department emphasised that strict data privacy and security norms will be followed, with student data to be used only for academic purposes in compliance with government regulations.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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