CUET UG 2027: Shorter Papers, 4-Subject Limit And New Grouping System Likely

New Delhi: According to reports, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2027 could see significant changes in its examination pattern, including shorter papers, reduced test durations, and a new system for grouping subjects.

The proposed changes are being considered with the aim of allowing students to complete their undergraduate entrance examination in a single day, reducing the need to travel to examination centres on multiple occasions. As reported by TOI, the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Testing Agency (NTA) are working together on a possible framework to make the examination process more streamlined.

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If implemented, the proposed changes could affect how students select subjects and appear for CUET UG papers. However, the plan is still under consideration and would depend on further discussions between the authorities and universities.

CUET UG 2027 May Have Shorter Papers

Under the proposal being examined, the duration of individual CUET UG papers could be reduced. This could allow candidates taking multiple subjects to complete their examinations within a shorter overall window.

Officials are reportedly exploring whether students choosing as many as five subjects could finish their papers within approximately 180 to 200 minutes.

Another proposal under discussion is to reduce the maximum number of subjects a student can select. The existing limit of five subjects could potentially be brought down to four subjects.

The proposed changes are aimed at making the entrance examination more manageable while ensuring that universities continue to receive the subject combinations and scores required for admissions.

CUET May Introduce New Subject Grouping System

A major part of the proposed CUET UG 2027 revamp is a new approach to grouping subjects. Under this system, commonly selected subject combinations could be placed together so that students appearing for related papers can complete their examinations in the same sitting or, where necessary, on the same day.

For example, students seeking admission to science programmes and opting for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology could potentially be placed in one group. General Studies may be considered as a fourth paper, with universities having the option of assigning weightage to its score.

According to the report, authorities are looking at combinations that align with the eligibility requirements followed by different universities.

CUET UG 2027 Changes Could Reduce Exam Days

The proposed grouping system could particularly benefit students who currently have to visit examination centres on different days for separate papers.

For instance, a candidate interested in pursuing Physics Hons. at Delhi University (DU) could potentially select a relevant three-subject combination rather than taking papers that are not required for the course.

Officials believe such grouping could reduce the overall number of examination days and make the scheduling process more efficient. It could also address the practical difficulties faced by students who need to commute to examination centres multiple times.

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CUET UG 2027 Plan Still Under Discussion

The proposed reforms are not final at this stage. According to the report, senior officials from the education ministry, UGC, and NTA have discussed the possible changes and asked other officials to explore ways to simplify the examination without affecting the admission requirements of universities.

The final structure would depend on further consultations with universities and the testing agency. Any decision on the number of subjects, paper duration, or grouping system would therefore need to be confirmed by the authorities before students can plan their CUET UG 2027 preparation accordingly.

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