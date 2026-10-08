CBSE Board Exam 2027: Application Open For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates, Check Details 

CBSE Board Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application window for private candidates appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027. Eligible students can submit their examination forms from October 8, 2026.

As per the board's announcement, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for private candidates will be conducted during February, March, and April 2027.

Students planning to appear as private candidates should check their eligibility carefully before filling out the application form. The board has specified different categories of candidates who can apply for the 2027 examinations.

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CBSE Private Candidates 2027: Who Can Apply?

According to the CBSE, the following categories of students are eligible to apply for the 2027 board examinations as private candidates:

Candidates placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category in the 2026 board examinations.

Second chance compartment candidates, including Class 10 and Class 12 students placed in the 'Compartment' category in the 2026 main and supplementary examinations.

Candidates declared 'Fail' or 'Essential Repeat' in the 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 examinations.

Students who passed Class 10 or Class 12 in 2025-26 but want to improve their marks in one or more subjects.

The eligibility conditions mean that students should verify their previous examination status before proceeding with the application.

CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and open the notification for CBSE Private Candidates 2027.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for the online application form.

Step 4: Select the appropriate class and candidate category based on your eligibility.

Step 5: Enter your personal details and examination-related information carefully.

Step 6: Select the required subjects and examination centre details, wherever applicable.

Step 7: Upload the required documents and other information as specified by the board.

Step 8: Pay the prescribed examination fee using the available online payment options.

Step 9: Review all the details entered in the application form before submitting it.

Step 10: Submit the application form and save or download the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE Private Candidate Exam 2027: Syllabus Details

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations as private candidates can access the official examination syllabus through cbseacademic.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to refer to the prescribed syllabus while preparing for the 2027 board examinations. The examinations are scheduled to be held during February/March/April 2027.

Students should also keep track of further instructions and deadlines issued by CBSE regarding the private candidate examination process.

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CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027: Important Warning

CBSE has cautioned students to provide accurate information while completing the application form. Candidates must ensure that the details entered in the form are correct and that any documents submitted with the application are genuine.

The board has clearly stated that applications containing incorrect entries, false statements, or false documents can be rejected. In such cases, the examination fee already paid by the candidate will also be forfeited.

CBSE further noted that candidates submitting false information or documents will be treated as having used unfair practices and will face action accordingly. Therefore, students should carefully verify every detail before final submission.

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