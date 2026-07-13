JNV Admission 2026: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are among India's most sought-after government schools, known for providing quality education free of cost. Every year, a large number of parents apply for admission for their children, making the selection process highly competitive. Students cannot secure admission directly, as entry is granted through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST). Admission is mainly offered for Class 6, with candidates selected based on district-wise seat availability.

Before applying, parents should ensure that their child fulfils the eligibility requirements and has all the necessary documents ready for a smooth application and verification process.

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Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026: Eligibility

Students seeking admission to Class 6 must have successfully completed Class 5 from a government-recognised school. Selection is made according to the number of seats available in each district.

Admission is not offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, students have to qualify in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) to be considered for admission.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the JNV admission or registration link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 5: Review the information entered carefully.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Documents Required for JNV Admission

Applicants should keep the required documents ready before filling out the application form. These documents will also be needed during the verification process if the student is selected.

The required documents include:

Child's birth certificate for age verification

Class 5 marksheet or certificate issued by the school

Recent passport-size photograph of the child

Parent's identity card

Caste certificate, if the applicant belongs to a reserved category

Parents should ensure that scanned copies or photographs of these documents are uploaded in the prescribed format while submitting the application. Keeping all documents ready in advance can help avoid delays or issues during the admission process.

JNVST: Entrance Test for Admission

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) is conducted once every year for admission to Class 6. The examination includes three sections:

Mental Ability Test

Arithmetic Test

Language Test

The examination follows an objective format, with all questions being multiple-choice. After the examination, a merit list is prepared, and students are selected according to the seats available in their respective districts. Candidates who perform well in the entrance test are offered admission to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas located in their districts.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. How can I get admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in 2026?

Students must apply online and qualify in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) to secure admission.

Q2. Who is eligible for JNV Class 6 Admission 2026?

Students who have passed Class 5 from a government-recognised school are eligible to apply, subject to the official admission rules.

Q3. What documents are required for JNV Admission 2026?

Applicants need a birth certificate, Class 5 marksheet or school certificate, passport-size photograph, parent's ID proof and caste certificate (if applicable).

Q4. Is there direct admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya?

No. Admission is granted through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST).

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