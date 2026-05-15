Three police officers were suspended by the West Bengal government due to alleged lapses in the investigation of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.
‘Mamata Banerjee Responsible’: RG Kar Victim’s Mother Makes Explosive Claims
Speaking in North 24 Parganas, Debnath said, “There are many criminals, the head of them is Mamata Banerjee, if she is caught and jailed, then the names of all the criminals will come out.”
- Victim's mother alleges Mamata Banerjee is head criminal.
- Key individuals dining with daughter remain uninvestigated.
- College authorities and former health secretary implicated.
Following the suspension of three police officers by the West Bengal government over alleged lapses in the RG Kar case, the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, BJP leader Ratna Debnath, made a series of allegations regarding the investigation.
Speaking in North 24 Parganas, Debnath said, “There are many criminals, the head of them is Mamata Banerjee, if she is caught and jailed, then the names of all the criminals will come out.”
‘People Who Had Dinner With My Daughter Not Investigated’
Debnath alleged that several individuals connected to the case had not yet been investigated.
“The people who had dinner with my daughter that night have not been investigated yet. Only the principal is in jail,” she said.
Allegations Against College Authorities And Former Health Secretary
The BJP leader further alleged that college authorities, along with Mamata Banerjee, were responsible for the incident.
“College authorities, including Mamata Banerjee, are responsible for this incident,” she said.
North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: On the suspension of three police officers by the West Bengal government over lapses in the RG Kar case, Mother of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim and BJP leader Ratna Debnath says, "There are many criminals, the head of them is… pic.twitter.com/G6vjzLiJAf— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026
She also alleged that former Health Secretary Narayanswaroop Nigam was involved in the murder of her daughter.
Three Officers Suspended In RG Kar Case
The remarks came after the West Bengal government suspended three police officers over alleged lapses in the investigation into the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.
The suspended officers include former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhishek Gupta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Indira Mukherjee.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why were three police officers suspended in the RG Kar case?
What allegations did the victim's mother make regarding the investigation?
The victim's mother alleged that people who had dinner with her daughter that night were not investigated, and accused college authorities and former Health Secretary Narayanswaroop Nigam of involvement.
Who did the victim's mother identify as the head criminal?
The victim's mother stated that Mamata Banerjee is the head of the criminals, and believed that if she were jailed, all other criminal names would be revealed.