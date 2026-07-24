Central Delhi Schools Switch To Hybrid Learning Amid CJP Protest Disruptions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diocese expressed solidarity, urged investigation into public exam irregularities.

Several schools in central Delhi have either shifted to hybrid classes or made changes in transport arrangements owing traffic curbs and metro restrictions in the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

R S Junior Modern School on Humayun Road has informed parents that classes from Nursery to Class 5 will be conducted in the hybrid mode -- both physical and online -- from July 24 until further notice, citing the "ongoing situation in Central Delhi".

Students attending classes from home have been asked to follow the regular timetable and join classes via Microsoft Teams, while wearing school uniform, according to a circular.

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The school said its buses would operate as per regular schedule.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, which conducted online classes on Tuesday and Wednesday, has informed parents that regular physical classes would resume Thursday.

The school said buses would ply on usual routes and as per regular timings.

However, the institution advised parents of students living in areas affected by traffic restrictions to coordinate with school transport staff and collect their wards either from school campus or from designated points ahead, as buses may be diverted for safety reasons.

The developments comes as several roads in central Delhi remain affected due to security arrangements around the protest site, while multiple Delhi Metro stations remained closed for several hours, leading to congestion and delays for commuters.

The Diocese of Delhi of the Church of North India issued a statement expressing solidarity with students and families affected by alleged irregularities in public examinations.

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The Diocese called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities, urging accountability be fixed, and seeking action against those found responsible. It also stressed the need for institutional reforms to safeguard the integrity and credibility of public examinations.

It said every student deserves an education system founded on honesty, fairness, transparency and equal opportunity, and appealed to authorities to act with urgency while ensuring justice and restoring public confidence in the examination process.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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