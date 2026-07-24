Delhi University Warns Students Against Jantar Mantar Gatherings; Issues Important Advisory

The University of Delhi (DU) has released a safety advisory asking students and faculty members to avoid participating in unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The advisory comes at a time of heightened political activity and growing concerns over student safety, misinformation on social media, and possible legal consequences for those attending unlawful assemblies.

The university said that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar are governed by directions issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and cautioned that participation in unauthorised protests could invite legal action. DU also reminded students that involvement in such incidents may have long-term implications for their academic journey and future career prospects.

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DU Urges Students to Prioritise Safety

In its advisory shared on X, the university appealed to students and faculty to remain cautious and comply with the law.

Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students' personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law", the University said.

The administration stressed that avoiding such gatherings is in the interest of students' personal safety and educational future.

The advisory also highlighted the increasing circulation of misleading information online, urging the university community to verify facts before reacting or sharing content.

"Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation", the University said.

The protest witnessed tense moments after Congress workers attempted to move past police barricades, resulting in scuffles with Delhi Police personnel.

Delhi Police Warns Against Unlawful Gatherings

As the situation escalated, Delhi Police announced that the gathering would be treated as illegal if protesters did not disperse.

"No sit-in protest or gathering is allowed here. If this sit-in protest of yours continues here like this, it will be declared illegal, due to which legal action will be taken against you. So, you are requested to end this protest and sit-in demonstration right here and disperse peacefully."

Despite the warning, several Congress workers continued raising slogans, with some reportedly crossing police barricades while attempting to proceed towards Gandhi Smriti.

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