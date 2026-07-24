Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 Soon At rrbapply.gov.in; RRB Exams Begin August 3

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to issue the Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 shortly on its respective regional websites. Once released, registered candidates will be able to view key details related to their examination, including the allotted exam city, scheduled exam date, and shift timing ahead of the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

As per the official examination calendar, the RRB Group D CBT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026, at multiple examination centres across India. The city intimation slip is issued in advance to help candidates plan their travel and accommodation before the examination.

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Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the concerned regional RRB.

Step 2: Click on the link for Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number along with your Password or Date of Birth.

Step 4: Fill in the security captcha displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 6: Check your allotted exam city, examination date, and shift details.

Step 7: Download the slip and keep a copy for future reference.

What Is the Railway Group D City Intimation Slip?

The Railway Group D City Intimation Slip is an advance information document provided by the Railway Recruitment Board before the release of the admit card. Its primary purpose is to inform candidates about the city where they will appear for the examination, along with the assigned exam date and reporting shift.

Candidates should note that this document is meant only for informational purposes. It cannot be used as a substitute for the admit card and will not be accepted for entry into the examination centre.

The slip is expected to carry important information such as the candidate's name, registration number, allotted RRB region, exam city, reporting time, examination date, shift details, and other instructions related to the examination.

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Important Instructions for RRB Group D Candidates

Applicants should be aware that once the examination city has been allotted by the Railway Recruitment Board, requests for changing the exam city will not be entertained.

Before appearing for the examination, candidates must download the official RRB Group D admit card separately once it is released. On the day of the examination, they should carry the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof, as entry to the examination venue will not be permitted without the required documents.

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