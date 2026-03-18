Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Result 2026 Date: Latest Update on Class 10, 12 Results, Here’s What We Know

CBSE Result 2026 Date: Latest Update on Class 10, 12 Results, Here’s What We Know

CBSE Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected in May. Check result date, official websites, DigiLocker marksheet, and steps to download here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Result 2026 shortly, though the exact date and time have not yet been officially confirmed. The board successfully concluded the Class 10 examinations on March 11, 2026, and around 25 lakh students are now waiting for their results. 

Search trends like “CBSE 10th result 2026 date,” “CBSE result time,” and “CBSE result link” are already gaining momentum, indicating high anticipation among students and parents. Based on previous years’ timelines, the results are likely to be declared in the second week of May 2026. 

Past Trends Hint at Mid-May Result Announcement 

Looking at previous years, CBSE has consistently announced Class 10 results around mid-May. In both 2025 and 2024, results were declared on May 13, while in 2023, they were released on May 12. Following this pattern, students can expect a similar timeline this year. 

Once declared, CBSE will provide digital marksheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates through ‘Parinam Majusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker. This ensures easy and secure access to official academic documents. 

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Where to Check  

Students will be able to check their results on multiple official platforms, including: 

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.nic.in 
  • results.digilocker.gov.in 
  • umang.gov.in 

Additionally, results will also be accessible via the UMANG app and DigiLocker for convenience. 

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to Download  

Students can follow these steps to access their marksheets: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth, and security pin 

Step 4: Click on “Submit” 

Step 5: View and download the marksheet for future use 

NOTE: Students can also check their results via SMS by typing cbse10 and sending it to 7738299899. 

CBSE Two-Exam Policy and Subject Rules Explained 

CBSE has introduced a system where the February examination is mandatory. Only students who appeared in the February–March 2026 exams will be eligible under this structure. 

Students are allowed to appear only in the subjects they originally opted for. Even if a student had an additional subject but did not appear, they will not be allowed to take it later. 

Moreover, students can appear for a maximum of three subjects, which can include: 

  • All three core subjects: Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, or 
  • Any two core subjects along with one language 

Students are not permitted to choose two languages together unless they have failed in both. Also, there is no clarity yet on switching between standard and basic Mathematics levels. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 18 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Result Latest Update CBSE Result Expected Date CBSE Result 2026 Date CBSE Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
NCERT Rolls Out New Textbooks For Classes 1–8 Under NEP 2020; Class 9 Books In Development
NCERT Rolls Out New Textbooks For Classes 1–8 Under NEP 2020; Class 9 Books In Development
Education
Fake NCERT Book Racket Busted In Uttarakhand: 10 Lakh Copies Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized
Fake NCERT Book Racket Busted In Uttarakhand: 10 Lakh Copies Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized
Education
CBSE Result 2026 Date: Latest Update on Class 10, 12 Results, Here’s What We Know
CBSE Result 2026 Date: Latest Update on Class 10, 12 Results, Here’s What We Know
Education
KVS Admission 2026: Class 1 Lottery System, Online Form Soon at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Documents Required
KVS Admission 2026: Class 1 Lottery System, Online Form Soon at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Documents Required
Advertisement

Videos

LPG Crisis Hits Jaipur: Factories & Households Struggle as Cylinders Remain Scarce
LPG Crisis Hits India: Restaurants Shift to Diesel & Wood Stoves Amid Severe Cylinder Shortage
Urgent: Israel Declares Mustafa Khamenei Top Target as Iran’s New Supreme Leader Amid War
Breaking: Iran Retaliates with Massive Missile Strikes on Israel After Larijani’s Assassination
PARLIAMENT FAREWELL: Narendra Modi praises outgoing MPs, legacy lives on
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget