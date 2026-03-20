CBSE Result 2026 Date: Latest Update on Class 10, 12 Results, When And Where To Check

CBSE Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 in mid-May. This estimate is based on the usual evaluation period of around 35 to 45 days. For Class 12, marks will be processed using the new digital On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which aims to make the evaluation faster and reduce errors.

Based on the trends observed over the past three years, the CBSE Board results for Classes 10 and 12 are usually announced in mid-May. In 2025 and 2024, the results were declared on May 13, while in 2023, they were released slightly earlier on May 12. This pattern suggests that the CBSE Board Result 2026 is also likely to be announced around the same time.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Where to Check

Once the results are announced, students can check them on the official websites by entering details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and the security pin shown on the screen.

The results will be available on several official platforms, including:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

For added convenience, students can also access their results through the UMANG app and DigiLocker.

CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on “Submit”

Step 5: View and download the marksheet for future use

NOTE: Students can also check their results via SMS by typing cbse10 and sending it to 7738299899.

Details to Be Announced with the Results

Along with the results, CBSE will issue a detailed press note highlighting important exam-related statistics. This will include the total number of schools and exam centres, the overall pass percentage, and region-wise performance. It will also provide insights into how students have performed across different regions and compare results among various types of institutions such as JNVs, KVs, independent schools, government schools, and government-aided schools.

The report will further include details about the performance of Children with Special Needs (CWSN), the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent, and the number of candidates placed in the compartment category. In addition, information on gender-wise and state-wise distribution of candidates will be shared.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2026:

Students who do not pass in one or two subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for compartment examinations. The schedule for these exams will be announced after the results are declared.

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