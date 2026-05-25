JEE Advanced 2026: Answer Key Released At jeeadv.ac.in, Here's How To Rase Objection
JEE Advanced 2026 provisional answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in. Check direct link, objection process, fee details and result date.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR) has issued the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced today, May 25, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their provisional answer keys through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key by logging in with their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. By using the answer key along with the response sheets, students can estimate their probable scores in the examination.
Direct Link To Check - JEE Advanced 2026 Povisional Answer Key
The final JEE Advanced 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key after all objections submitted by candidates are reviewed. Those who qualify the examination will be eligible to take part in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating engineering institutes across India.
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How To Download JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key
Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional answer key link
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials
Step 4: Click on the Submit button
Step 5: The JEE Advanced 2026 answer key will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and save it for future use
What To Do After Downloading JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key?
After downloading the provisional answer key, candidates should carefully verify all answers. If they notice any discrepancy or error, they can raise objections through the challenge window available on jeeadv.ac.in till May 26, 2026, up to 5 PM.
JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objection
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced portal at jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number
Step 3: Open the “Challenge Answer Key” section
Step 4: Select the Question ID(s) you want to challenge
Step 5: Upload valid academic proof, such as extracts from NCERT textbooks or recognised reference books, in PDF or JPEG format
Step 6: Pay the non-refundable fee of ₹500 for each challenged question through the online payment gateway
Step 7: Submit the objection form and keep the confirmation receipt for future reference
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What Happens After The JEE Advanced 2026 Objection Window Closes?
Once the objection window closes, subject experts will review all the challenges submitted by candidates. If any objection is found to be valid, the authorities will release a revised final answer key.
The JEE Advanced 2026 results will then be declared on June 1, 2026, at 10 AM based on the revised final answer key.
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