JEE Advanced 2026: Answer Key Released At jeeadv.ac.in, Here's How To Rase Objection

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR) has issued the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced today, May 25, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their provisional answer keys through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key by logging in with their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. By using the answer key along with the response sheets, students can estimate their probable scores in the examination.

Direct Link To Check - JEE Advanced 2026 Povisional Answer Key

The final JEE Advanced 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key after all objections submitted by candidates are reviewed. Those who qualify the examination will be eligible to take part in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating engineering institutes across India.

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How To Download JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional answer key link

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: The JEE Advanced 2026 answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future use

What To Do After Downloading JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key?

After downloading the provisional answer key, candidates should carefully verify all answers. If they notice any discrepancy or error, they can raise objections through the challenge window available on jeeadv.ac.in till May 26, 2026, up to 5 PM.

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number

Step 3: Open the “Challenge Answer Key” section

Step 4: Select the Question ID(s) you want to challenge

Step 5: Upload valid academic proof, such as extracts from NCERT textbooks or recognised reference books, in PDF or JPEG format

Step 6: Pay the non-refundable fee of ₹500 for each challenged question through the online payment gateway

Step 7: Submit the objection form and keep the confirmation receipt for future reference

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What Happens After The JEE Advanced 2026 Objection Window Closes?

Once the objection window closes, subject experts will review all the challenges submitted by candidates. If any objection is found to be valid, the authorities will release a revised final answer key.

The JEE Advanced 2026 results will then be declared on June 1, 2026, at 10 AM based on the revised final answer key.

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