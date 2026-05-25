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HomeEducationJEE Advanced 2026: Answer Key Released At jeeadv.ac.in, Here's How To Rase Objection

JEE Advanced 2026: Answer Key Released At jeeadv.ac.in, Here's How To Rase Objection

JEE Advanced 2026 provisional answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in. Check direct link, objection process, fee details and result date.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 May 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR) has issued the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced today, May 25, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their provisional answer keys through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

Candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key by logging in with their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. By using the answer key along with the response sheets, students can estimate their probable scores in the examination. 

Direct Link To Check - JEE Advanced 2026 Povisional Answer Key

The final JEE Advanced 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key after all objections submitted by candidates are reviewed. Those who qualify the examination will be eligible to take part in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating engineering institutes across India. 

ALSO READ: J&K School Holiday 2026: Summer Vacations For Jammu Division Begin From June 1 Amid Heatwave

How To Download JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key 

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional answer key link 

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button 

Step 5: The JEE Advanced 2026 answer key will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save it for future use 

What To Do After Downloading JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key? 

After downloading the provisional answer key, candidates should carefully verify all answers. If they notice any discrepancy or error, they can raise objections through the challenge window available on jeeadv.ac.in till May 26, 2026, up to 5 PM. 

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objection 

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced portal at jeeadv.ac.in. 

Step 2: Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number 

Step 3: Open the “Challenge Answer Key” section 

Step 4: Select the Question ID(s) you want to challenge 

Step 5: Upload valid academic proof, such as extracts from NCERT textbooks or recognised reference books, in PDF or JPEG format 

Step 6: Pay the non-refundable fee of ₹500 for each challenged question through the online payment gateway 

Step 7: Submit the objection form and keep the confirmation receipt for future reference 

ALSO READ: Bihar School Holiday Amid Heatwave: Classes Suspended In These Districts, Check Latest Orders

What Happens After The JEE Advanced 2026 Objection Window Closes? 

Once the objection window closes, subject experts will review all the challenges submitted by candidates. If any objection is found to be valid, the authorities will release a revised final answer key. 

The JEE Advanced 2026 results will then be declared on June 1, 2026, at 10 AM based on the revised final answer key.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 May 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News JEE Advanced 2026 JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Released JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Objection
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