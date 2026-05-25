J&K School Holiday 2026: Summer Vacations For Jammu Division Begin From June 1 Amid Heatwave

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday declared summer vacations for schools located in the summer zone of the Jammu division from June 1 onwards in view of the ongoing heatwave conditions across the region.

Education minister Sakina Itoo announced this in a post on X.

Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools falling under Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall commence w.e.f. 01.06.2026 for Primary Classes and w.e.f. 08.06.2026 for students of Classes 6th to 12th.

Wishing all students a safe and enjoyable… — Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) May 23, 2026

"Considering the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall commence from June 1, 2026, for primary classes and on June 8, 2026, for students in Classes 6th to 12th," the minister said.

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Jammu, Samba Record Scorching Temperatures Amid Severe Heatwave

The Jammu region has been witnessing extreme heatwave conditions for the past few days, with several districts reporting soaring temperatures.

According to officials, Samba district recorded nearly 45 degrees Celsius, while Jammu city touched around 43 degrees Celsius, causing discomfort for residents, especially school-going children.

The minister also extended wishes for a safe and pleasant summer vacation to students and advised them to follow necessary safety measures during the holiday period.

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