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HomeEducationJ&K School Holiday 2026: Summer Vacations For Jammu Division Begin From June 1 Amid Heatwave

J&K School Holiday 2026: Summer Vacations For Jammu Division Begin From June 1 Amid Heatwave

Jammu and Kashmir govt announces summer vacations for Jammu division schools from June 1 amid severe heatwave conditions.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 May 2026 10:09 AM (IST)

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday declared summer vacations for schools located in the summer zone of the Jammu division from June 1 onwards in view of the ongoing heatwave conditions across the region.

Education minister Sakina Itoo announced this in a post on X.

"Considering the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall commence from June 1, 2026, for primary classes and on June 8, 2026, for students in Classes 6th to 12th," the minister said.

ALSO READ: Bihar School Holiday Amid Heatwave: Classes Suspended In These Districts, Check Latest Orders

Jammu, Samba Record Scorching Temperatures Amid Severe Heatwave

The Jammu region has been witnessing extreme heatwave conditions for the past few days, with several districts reporting soaring temperatures. 

According to officials, Samba district recorded nearly 45 degrees Celsius, while Jammu city touched around 43 degrees Celsius, causing discomfort for residents, especially school-going children.

The minister also extended wishes for a safe and pleasant summer vacation to students and advised them to follow necessary safety measures during the holiday period.

ALSO READ: NTA Announces Major Reforms After NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row, Here's What Changes

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 May 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir School Holidays J&K Summer Vacation 2026 J&K School Summer Vacation 2026 Jammu Division Schools To Shut From June 1
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