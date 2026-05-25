Bihar School Holiday Amid Heatwave: Classes Suspended In These Districts, Check Latest Orders

Rising temperatures and severe heatwave conditions across Bihar have prompted district administrations to shut schools for younger students as a safety measure. Authorities in multiple districts have announced temporary suspension of classes and educational activities to protect children from extreme weather conditions.

Officials said the precautionary steps were taken in view of the increasing risk of heat-related illnesses among school-going children, especially those studying in primary and middle classes.

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Vaishali Orders Closure of Schools Up to Class 8

In Vaishali district, District Magistrate Mrs. Varsha Singh has directed all government and private schools to remain closed for students up to Class 8 from May 25 to May 31, 2026. The directive also covers pre-schools and anganwadi centres functioning in the district.

🔥 भीषण गर्मी और लू को देखते हुए बड़ा फैसला!



वैशाली में वर्ग-8 तक के सभी सरकारी एवं निजी विद्यालय, प्री-स्कूल एवं आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र 25 मई से 31 मई 2026 तक बंद रहेंगे।



👧🧒 बच्चों की सुरक्षा और स्वास्थ्य को प्राथमिकता देते हुए डीएम श्रीमती वर्षा सिंह द्वारा आदेश जारी।



☀️… pic.twitter.com/VSF1qBkO4F — District Magistrate, Vaishali (@dm_vaishali) May 24, 2026

The administration stated that the move was necessary to ensure children’s safety during the ongoing heatwave spell. Alongside the closure announcement, residents have also been urged to remain cautious and take preventive measures against dehydration and heatstroke as temperatures continue to rise.

Authorities emphasised that young children are particularly vulnerable to prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially during school travel hours and outdoor activities.

Saran District Restricts Educational Activities

A similar decision has been taken in Saran district, where the District Magistrate has suspended educational activities up to Class 8 in all institutions until May 27. The restriction has been imposed due to the prevailing severe heatwave conditions in the region.

District officials noted that the order aims to reduce children’s exposure to harsh daytime temperatures, which have intensified over the past few days. Several parts of Bihar are currently witnessing hot and humid weather, leading local administrations to review school operations and timings.

In many districts, authorities are monitoring weather developments closely and are prepared to introduce additional restrictions if conditions worsen further.

Heatwave Concerns Prompt Preventive Measures

The latest announcements come amid growing concern over extreme summer conditions affecting several states across India. In recent years, administrations in Bihar and other regions have frequently ordered temporary school closures during periods of intense heat after assessing weather forecasts and meteorological advisories.

Health experts generally advise people to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to sunlight during afternoon hours, and wear lightweight cotton clothing to minimise the chances of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

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Parents and schools have also been encouraged to ensure children drink sufficient water and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

With temperatures continuing to remain high, district authorities in Bihar are expected to keep reviewing the situation and may issue further advisories or restrictions in the coming days if the heatwave persists.

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