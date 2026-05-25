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HomeEducationBihar School Holiday Amid Heatwave: Classes Suspended In These Districts, Check Latest Orders

Bihar School Holiday Amid Heatwave: Classes Suspended In These Districts, Check Latest Orders

Bihar schools closed amid severe heatwave conditions. Check Vaishali, Saran and latest district-wise school holiday orders for students.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 May 2026 09:08 AM (IST)

Rising temperatures and severe heatwave conditions across Bihar have prompted district administrations to shut schools for younger students as a safety measure. Authorities in multiple districts have announced temporary suspension of classes and educational activities to protect children from extreme weather conditions. 

Officials said the precautionary steps were taken in view of the increasing risk of heat-related illnesses among school-going children, especially those studying in primary and middle classes. 

ALSO READ: Bihar Govt Announces Free Bus Travel For NEET-UG Re-Exam Candidates

Vaishali Orders Closure of Schools Up to Class 8 

In Vaishali district, District Magistrate Mrs. Varsha Singh has directed all government and private schools to remain closed for students up to Class 8 from May 25 to May 31, 2026. The directive also covers pre-schools and anganwadi centres functioning in the district. 

The administration stated that the move was necessary to ensure children’s safety during the ongoing heatwave spell. Alongside the closure announcement, residents have also been urged to remain cautious and take preventive measures against dehydration and heatstroke as temperatures continue to rise. 

Authorities emphasised that young children are particularly vulnerable to prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially during school travel hours and outdoor activities. 

Saran District Restricts Educational Activities 

A similar decision has been taken in Saran district, where the District Magistrate has suspended educational activities up to Class 8 in all institutions until May 27. The restriction has been imposed due to the prevailing severe heatwave conditions in the region. 

District officials noted that the order aims to reduce children’s exposure to harsh daytime temperatures, which have intensified over the past few days. Several parts of Bihar are currently witnessing hot and humid weather, leading local administrations to review school operations and timings. 

In many districts, authorities are monitoring weather developments closely and are prepared to introduce additional restrictions if conditions worsen further. 

Heatwave Concerns Prompt Preventive Measures 

The latest announcements come amid growing concern over extreme summer conditions affecting several states across India. In recent years, administrations in Bihar and other regions have frequently ordered temporary school closures during periods of intense heat after assessing weather forecasts and meteorological advisories. 

Health experts generally advise people to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to sunlight during afternoon hours, and wear lightweight cotton clothing to minimise the chances of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. 

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind Manisha Havaldar For Physics Paper Leak

Parents and schools have also been encouraged to ensure children drink sufficient water and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak heat hours. 

With temperatures continuing to remain high, district authorities in Bihar are expected to keep reviewing the situation and may issue further advisories or restrictions in the coming days if the heatwave persists. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 May 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Schools Closed Bihar School Holidays BIHAR School Holidays 2026 School Holidays Bihar
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