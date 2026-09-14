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English NewsEducationCBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Class 10, 12 Students Expect The Timetable? Check Last Year’s Date

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Class 10, 12 Students Expect The Timetable? Check Last Year’s Date

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027 is expected soon. Check last year’s date sheet release date, exam timeline and what students can expect.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 12:47 PM (IST)

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the tentative schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.  

Students and parents are expected to closely watch for the timetable as the release of an early schedule can help candidates organise their preparation well in advance. 

ALSO READ: NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Will NBEMS Release It Today? Check Latest Updates Here

For the previous examination cycle, CBSE released the tentative examination date sheet on September 24, 2025. According to the tentative timetable, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for 2026 were scheduled to be held from February 17 to July 15. 

The tentative schedule gives students an initial idea of the examination timeline and allows them to plan their studies around the expected dates. However, candidates should check the official CBSE website for the final date sheet once it is released. 

What Could The CBSE Timetable 2027 Include? 

The tentative CBSE date sheet for 2027 is expected to provide students with key information related to the upcoming board examination cycle. Candidates may get details about the overall examination timeline as well as different examinations planned by the board. 

The schedule could include: 

  • CBSE board examination timeline 
  • Class 10 and Class 12 main examination date sheet 
  • Class 12 board examination dates for sports students 
  • Class 10 second board examination timeline 
  • Class 12 supplementary examination dates 

The tentative schedule is expected to give students and schools an early indication of how the examination cycle could progress. 

Why The Early Date Sheet Matters For Students 

Knowing the expected examination timeline in advance can help Class 10 and 12 students create a more organised preparation strategy. Candidates can divide their syllabus according to the available time and decide how much time should be devoted to revision, practice, and individual subjects. 

An early indication of the examination schedule can also help students identify subjects that may require additional preparation time. Once the final timetable is announced, candidates can further adjust their study plans according to the gaps between individual examinations.  

How Many Students Are Expected To Appear? 

The tentative schedule may also provide an indication of the scale of the upcoming CBSE board examinations. 

While announcing the tentative examination schedule for the 2026 board exams, CBSE had stated that approximately 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12. 

The corresponding details for the 2027 examinations will be known through the board's official announcement and timetable. 

ALSO READ: NEET May Go Online Soon: NTA DG Calls CBT ‘The Future’ As Agency Plans Major Exam Shift

CBSE Timetable 2027: How Students Can Plan Ahead 

Once the CBSE Class 10 and 12 timetable 2027 is released, students will be able to prepare a more structured study plan based on their actual examination dates. Candidates can use the timetable to organise revision schedules and prioritise subjects according to the sequence of their papers. 

The date sheet will also be useful for schools as they prepare for examination-related responsibilities. Schools can use the schedule to coordinate academic and administrative arrangements, including the deployment of teachers for examination and evaluation duties. 

Students and parents should therefore keep checking the official CBSE website for the latest timetable-related announcements and rely on the board's official schedule when making final examination plans. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Date Sheet 2027
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