NEET May Go Online Soon: NTA DG Calls CBT ‘The Future’ As Agency Plans Major Exam Shift

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) could undergo a major change in its examination format, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) preparing to shift the medical entrance test to computer-based testing (CBT).

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the agency is working towards moving NEET to CBT mode, which would mark a significant departure from the current examination format. The proposed change is particularly important for the lakhs of students who appear for NEET every year.

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“All our examinations are CBT (Computer-Based Test) except the NEET examination. On NEET also, we will be moving to CBT very soon,” Singh was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

However, the NTA has not announced a specific date for introducing the new format.

Nandan Nilekani-Led Task Force Working On Transition

According to Singh, a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is working on the transition.

Moving NEET online will require the NTA to expand its testing infrastructure and establish adequate safeguards. Given the examination's large candidate base and nationwide reach, ensuring that centres are equipped to conduct the test smoothly will be a key part of the process.

“CBT requires augmenting this testing infrastructure, building up safeguards. So that is the future,” the NTA DG said.

JEE, UGC-NET And CUET Already Conducted In CBT Mode

NEET is currently the only major NTA examination that has not moved to computer-based testing. Other major examinations conducted by the agency, including JEE, UGC-NET, CUET, and NIFT, already use the online format.

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“Currently, the JEE examination, the UGC-NET examination, the CUET examinations, the NIFT examinations are all done in CBT. So CBT is the future, so all our examinations will be CBT in the days to come,” he said.

The NTA's experience of conducting these examinations in CBT mode could support the proposed transition for NEET.

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