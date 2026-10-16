Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK joined opposition protest against CEC, electoral roll revision.

The party formally joined Tamil Nadu's INDIA bloc unit.

Opposition demands CEC removal over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joined the Opposition’s protest in Chennai against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan said on Friday.

Thirumavalavan said TVK had recently joined the Tamil Nadu unit of the INDIA bloc and was expected to take part in similar protests at the national level in the future.

“TVK has already joined the INDIA bloc. They are against the Election Commission and the Union government. They attended the INDIA bloc protest yesterday. Recently, they have joined the Tamil Nadu unit; later on, they will participate in the protest at the national level,” he told ANI.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On the TVK joining the INDIA bloc’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan says, "TVK has already joined the INDIA bloc. They are against the Election Commission and the Union government... They attended the INDIA bloc protest yesterday. Recently, they have joined the Tamil Nadu unit; later on, they will participate (in the protest) at the national level..." — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

TVK Participates In INDIA Bloc Protest

TVK’s participation in the October 15 demonstration marks its latest engagement with opposition parties in Tamil Nadu. The protest targeted the Election Commission’s handling of electoral matters and its SIR exercise, which opposition parties fear could lead to eligible voters being removed from electoral rolls.

The demonstration also called for Gyanesh Kumar’s removal as CEC, with Opposition parties demanding safeguards to protect voters’ rights.

TVK Joins Tamil Nadu’s Opposition Grouping

On October 3, TVK representatives attended a meeting of the Tamil Nadu unit of the INDIA bloc. The meeting included the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the VCK, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The parties discussed coordinating their opposition to the BJP-led Union government and the SIR exercise. They also passed resolutions welcoming TVK into the state-level opposition grouping.

The development followed a meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Vijay at the TVK chief’s residence in Chennai on October 10, fuelling speculation about closer cooperation between the two parties.

Opposition Steps Up Challenge To SIR

Opposition parties have raised concerns about the SIR process, arguing that it could result in the deletion of eligible voters’ names. They have called for safeguards to prevent wrongful exclusions and have demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The issue has also reached the Supreme Court. On October 15, the court issued notices to the Election Commission and other officials on a petition concerning alleged irregularities in the revision process and sought records relating to the Commission’s decision-making.

TVK’s participation in the Chennai protest signals greater engagement with opposition parties, though the extent of its involvement in the INDIA bloc’s national-level activities remains to be seen.