NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Will NBEMS Release It Today? Check Latest Updates Here

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 answer key and candidate response sheets soon. The documents will be made available through the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be announced by September 30, 2026, according to the official examination calendar. The answer key and response sheets are expected to be released before the result.

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Candidates who appeared for the examination should keep their login details ready and regularly check the official NBEMS portal for the latest update.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key And Response Sheet

The NBEMS conducted the NEET PG examination on August 30 for around 2.6 lakh candidates. A retest was subsequently held on September 5 for candidates who were affected by technical issues at centres in Jaipur.

Once released, the answer key will allow candidates to check the correct answers against the questions asked in the examination. The response sheet will show the answers marked by individual candidates.

According to the official notification, candidates will be able to view the Question ID, the correct answer, and their respective responses through the applicant login on the NEET PG 2026 index page of the NBEMS website.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for the NEET PG 2026 answer key download link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the candidate login page.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, including the application number and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Click on the available link for the answer key.

Step 6: Check the answer key and response details displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download or save the document for future reference.

What Happens After NEET PG Answer Key?

The release of the answer key and response sheet is part of the examination evaluation process. The next major milestone will be the declaration of the NEET PG 2026 result.

As per the official examination calendar, NBEMS is expected to announce the result by September 30. Candidates will receive their official score and rank details through the result.

After the result, eligible candidates will move on to the postgraduate medical counselling stage for seat allotment.

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Answer Key And Counselling Are Different Stages

Candidates should note that the answer key release does not mark the beginning of the admission or counselling process. These are separate stages of the NEET PG process.

The answer key and response sheet are related to the evaluation of the examination. Counselling takes place after the result and preparation of the relevant merit information.

Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS and other eligible postgraduate medical programmes will need to participate in the applicable counselling process after qualifying in NEET PG.

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