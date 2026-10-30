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English NewsEducationCBSE Class 9 Curriculum 2026-27 Revised: Check Which Subjects Have Been Dropped

CBSE Class 9 Curriculum 2026-27 Revised: Check Which Subjects Have Been Dropped

CBSE has revised the Class 9 curriculum for 2026-27, making skill education compulsory. Check removed subjects, passing criteria and Class 10 exam rules.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Scheme of Studies for Class 9 students enrolled in the 2026-27 academic session. The changes cover compulsory vocational education, optional subjects, assessment methods, and the Class 10 board examination structure for 2027-28. 

In a circular dated October 29, 2026, the board clarified the subjects' students will study and the assessment rules that will apply when they move to Class 10. These provisions will not affect students currently studying in Class 10 during the 2026-27 academic session. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 9 2026-27: Vocational Education Made Compulsory 

Vocational Education, also known as Skill Education, will remain a compulsory part of the Class 9 curriculum. Students must choose either Kaushal Vikas or one of the 22 skill subjects notified by CBSE. 

The available subjects include Retail, Information Technology, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Multimedia, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, and Design Thinking and Innovation, among others. 

The assessment method will depend on the option selected. Students choosing Kaushal Vikas will undergo school-based internal assessment, while those selecting any of the 22 skill subjects will have to appear for a Class 10 board examination. 

CBSE Class 9 Curriculum: Subjects Excluded From The Scheme 

CBSE has clarified that the Inter-disciplinary Area, including Individuals in Society and the Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT & AI) modules, will not be included in the curriculum for this batch. 

Environmental Education will also not form part of their Class 10 curriculum in 2027-28. The board said these changes are intended to align the introduction of these curricular areas with the planned implementation schedule. 

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027-28: Five Mandatory Subjects 

Students from the current Class 9 batch will have to appear for board examinations in the following five compulsory subjects when they reach Class 10: 

  • Language R1 
  • Language R2 
  • Mathematics 
  • Science 
  • Social Science 

Depending on their choices, students may also have to take board examinations in Mathematics Advanced, Science Advanced or one of the 22 skill subjects. 

Kaushal Vikas Vs Skill Subjects: Assessment Rules 

CBSE has prescribed different assessment and certification arrangements for the two vocational education options. 

Kaushal Vikas: 

  • Assessment will be conducted internally by schools. 
  • No separate Class 10 board examination will be required. 
  • Students securing at least 33% marks will receive a school-issued certificate. 

One of the 22 Skill Subjects: 

  • Students must appear for the respective Class 10 board examination. 
  • Marks and grades will be reflected in the CBSE marksheet. 
  • Successful candidates will receive an NSQF certificate. 

CBSE Class 10 Passing Criteria 2027-28 

Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each of the five compulsory subjects: Language R1, Language R2, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. 

The passing requirement will be calculated using the combined marks of the written examination and internal assessment. 

For example, a student scoring 24 out of 80 in the board examination and 9 out of 20 in internal assessment will obtain 33 out of 100 and meet the passing requirement. 

CBSE Class 10 Subject Replacement Rule 

The revised scheme also provides for subject replacement under certain conditions. 

If a student chooses one of the 22 skill subjects, passes it but fails Mathematics, Science or Social Science, the skill subject can replace the failed subject while calculating the Class 10 result. 

This facility will not be available to students who select Kaushal Vikas. 

Similarly, students who fail Language R1 or R2 but pass an optional language may use that optional subject as a replacement, subject to CBSE's prescribed conditions. 

CBSE Class 9 Optional Subjects 2026-27 

Students can choose one additional subject from CBSE's list of 57 optional subjects. The choices include Indian and foreign languages, Music, Painting, Home Science, NCC, Computer Applications, Elements of Business and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy. 

Mathematics Advanced and Science Advanced are also available as optional subjects. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in, Release Update

Who Will Be Affected By The Revised CBSE Scheme? 

The revised provisions apply to students studying in Class 9 during 2026-27 and will continue when they enter Class 10 in 2027-28. 

Students already enrolled in Class 10 during 2026-27 will continue under the existing curriculum and examination scheme.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 9 Curriculum 2026-27 CBSE Class 9 Curriculum
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