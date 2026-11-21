Tensions escalated between the Congress and social media giant Meta after Youth Congress workers allegedly vandalised the company's office in Hyderabad on Friday while protesting restrictions on the Instagram accounts of two senior organisation leaders. The protest, led by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy, saw demonstrators raise slogans against Meta and the BJP-led Centre. The workers accused the platform of political interference and demanded the restoration of restricted accounts and posts.

Videos of the incident showed protesters moving through the office corridors and a cafeteria area, with some workers smashing flower pots and throwing them during the demonstration.

Youth Congress Gives Meta Seven-Day Ultimatum

The restrictions were reportedly imposed on the Instagram accounts of Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.

Reacting to the action, the organisation accused Meta of suppressing opposition voices and urged the company to "grow a spine". It issued a seven-day deadline for restoring the restricted accounts and posts.

The Youth Congress also warned of further protests, stating that it would escalate the matter "in the courts, on the streets, and at offices too" if Meta failed to meet its demands.

#BREAKING: IYC कार्यकर्ता BJP के BETA : META के हैदराबाद ऑफिस में घुसे 🔥 विपक्षी नेताओं के अकाउंट ब्लॉक करना और स्वतंत्र आवाज़ों को दबाना अब बहुत हुआ! @Meta को भारत के संविधान के हिसाब से चलना होगा, BJP के आदेशों पर नहीं। 7 दिनों के अंदर सभी अकाउंट्स से पाबंदियां हटाओ, https://t.co/lhkjSwiQN0 — ravi (@ravi06760151) November 21, 2026

BJP Calls Congress 'Party Of Goons'

The BJP strongly condemned the vandalism, accusing the Congress of targeting private companies and encouraging disruptive protests.

Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described the Congress as a "party of goons" and criticised the workers for allegedly celebrating the vandalism on social media.

"Goons of Indian Youth Congress have not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media! Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit! Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons! This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies!" Bhandari said, as per reports.

He further urged people to oppose such actions, adding, "This is why, when Congress was in power, India was a fragile five economy".

BRS leader KT Rama Rao also criticised the incident, calling the protesters "goons" and questioning Rahul Gandhi over whether "goondaism" was his approach to attracting companies to India.

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Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Outside Meta Office

The demonstrations were not limited to Hyderabad. Mumbai Youth Congress workers also gathered outside Meta's office at World One in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin, the protesters accused Meta of favouring the BJP and attempting to silence criticism of the ruling party and the RSS.

Demonstrators raised slogans against the platform and burnt a poster of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who oversees the Information and Broadcasting as well as Electronics and Information Technology portfolios.

IYC Claims Accounts Restored After Office Protests

Following the demonstrations, the Indian Youth Congress claimed that Meta restored the Instagram accounts of Chib and Sharma within 15 minutes of its workers visiting the company's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram on November 20.

In a post on X, the organisation alleged that the accounts had been restricted on November 19 at the BJP's direction.

"19 Nov: Meta illegally withholds Instagram accounts of IYC Incharge & President on BJP orders. 20 Nov: IYC workers pay a little visit to @Meta offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai & Gurgaon. 15 minutes later: BOTH accounts restored! WHAT A COINCIDENCE, META!" the organisation said.

Questioning the circumstances behind the restoration, it asked, "Who ordered the restrictions? Must Indians visit your offices every time you silence them?"

The Youth Congress reiterated its seven-day ultimatum, demanding that Meta lift restrictions on accounts belonging to opposition leaders, journalists and content creators.