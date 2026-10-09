CBSE Class 12 Special Exams 2026: Date Sheet Released For West Asia Students

CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the timetable for the Class 12 Special Examinations 2026 for students in West Asia. The examinations are intended for candidates whose papers scheduled for March and April could not take place because of the West Asia crisis.

The board had previously asked affected students to submit their details for the examinations they were unable to take during this period. Based on the information received, CBSE has arranged examination centres, with one centre designated in each country.

Students preparing to appear for these special examinations should check the subject-wise timetable and make a note of the admit card release date. The examinations are scheduled to take place between October 23 and October 28, 2026.

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CBSE Class 12 Special Exams 2026: Admit Card Date

CBSE will make admit cards for the special examinations available for download from October 12, 2026. Candidates will be able to access their hall tickets using the same login credentials they used while submitting their details for the examinations.

Students should download their admit cards once they become available and check the information mentioned on them before appearing for their respective papers. They must follow the timetable released by the board when planning their examination schedule.

CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Date Sheet 2026: Full Schedule

The special examinations will be conducted over five examination dates between October 23 and October 28. The subject-wise schedule released by CBSE is given below.

October 23: Political Science, Economics, Mathematics and Applied Mathematics

October 24: Psychology and Business Studies

October 26: Biology, Information Technology, Marketing, Multimedia and Artificial Intelligence

October 27: Home Science, Informatics Practices and Computer Science

October 28: English Core

Candidates should identify their respective subjects in the timetable and prepare according to the dates assigned to their examinations.

Why Is CBSE Conducting Special Examinations For West Asian Students?

The special examination schedule has been released for students whose Class 12 examinations could not be conducted in March and April due to the West Asia crisis.

CBSE had sought details from the affected candidates to make arrangements for the pending examinations. Following the submission of these details, the board designated one examination centre in each country based on the information received.

The special examinations will allow the affected candidates to appear for the subjects that could not be held during the earlier examination period.

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What Should Students Do Next?

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Special Examinations 2026 should keep the October 12 admit card release date in mind. They can use the login credentials provided during the submission of their examination details to download their admit cards.

Candidates should also review the subject-wise schedule carefully, particularly the dates assigned to their papers. With examinations beginning on October 23, students should plan their preparation around the published timetable and ensure they are ready for their respective examination dates.

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