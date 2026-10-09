UP Education Recruitment 2026: Uttar Pradesh has stepped up recruitment for 17,059 vacancies across its education sector as the state works towards filling 1,00,000 government posts within six months. The recruitment drive covers several positions in higher, secondary, and basic education, including assistant professors, principals, assistant teachers, and lecturers.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has issued recruitment advertisements for various positions in 2026. The appointments are expected to create employment opportunities for aspiring government job candidates while addressing staffing requirements in educational institutions across the state.

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Candidates preparing for these recruitment examinations should take note of the proposed examination schedule for November and December 2026.

Higher Education Department: 2,047 Vacancies Announced

According to Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Chairman Prashant Kumar, recruitment is underway for 2,047 posts in the Higher Education Department. These include 111 principal positions and 1,936 assistant professor vacancies.

The written examination for assistant professor recruitment is proposed to be conducted on November 19 and 20, 2026. Candidates interested in these positions should keep track of further announcements regarding the recruitment process and examination arrangements.

The appointments are aimed at addressing vacancies in higher educational institutions while opening up opportunities for candidates seeking government teaching positions.

Secondary Education Department To Recruit For 3,504 Posts

The Secondary Education Department is preparing to fill 3,504 vacancies through the recruitment process. The available positions include 897 assistant teachers and 2,607 lecturers.

The proposed examination dates differ according to the post. Candidates applying for assistant teacher positions are expected to appear for the examination on December 3 and 4, 2026. Meanwhile, the lecturer recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled for December 15 and 16, 2026.

Applicants should check the official announcements for any updates to these proposed dates and other examination-related information.

Recruitment Drive Aims To Create Government Job Opportunities

The Uttar Pradesh government has prioritised filling vacant positions through a transparent and time-bound recruitment process. The current education sector drive forms part of the state's broader plan to recruit candidates for 1,00,000 government posts within six months.

The large-scale recruitment initiative is expected to serve two objectives: provide employment opportunities to young people and strengthen staffing levels in educational institutions. Filling vacancies across basic, secondary, and higher education departments is also intended to support the availability of teachers and other essential personnel.

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Mission Rojgar Focuses On Filling Vacant Posts

The education sector appointments are being undertaken under Mission Rojgar, the state's initiative to expand government employment opportunities. The recruitment programme covers multiple teaching and leadership positions, giving eligible candidates opportunities across different levels of education.

With examinations proposed for November and December 2026, aspirants should follow recruitment notifications closely for updates on examination dates and other relevant instructions. Candidates should rely on official commission announcements for confirmed schedules and further details about the selection process.

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