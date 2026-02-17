CBSE Class 12 Exam Lapses: Nanded Centre Superintendent Served Show-Cause Notice

The Nanded district administration has issued a showcause notice to an exam centre superintendent over alleged lapses in the Class 12 board examinations, an official said.

During a surprise visit to the examination centre at a school in Kandhar tehsil on Monday, District Collector Rahul Kardile found that unused question papers were not kept under CCTV surveillance as required by the SOP, some teachers lacked identity cards, and adequate dual desks were not arranged for students.

Terming the lapses as serious, the collector directed strict action and asked for a proposal to cancel the centre.

Taking note of these irregularities, a show-cause notice has been issued to the centre superintendent, the official said.

The district administration said multiple measures are being implemented to ensure copying-free exams, including special monitoring squads and live supervision through Zoom webcasting with two control rooms.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI