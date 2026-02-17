CBSE Board Exam 2026: Class 10, 12 Exams Begin Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines, New Changes

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have officially begun today, bringing an important moment for more than 43 lakh students across the country. Around 25 lakh students are appearing for Class 10, while nearly 18.5 lakh candidates are writing the Class 12 exams.

With the AI Impact Summit currently underway and attended by global dignitaries, the Delhi Police have put special arrangements in place to help CBSE Board exam students travel smoothly. Due to traffic restrictions in parts of central Delhi linked to summit movement near Bharat Mandapam, the police have issued a dedicated advisory for students and parents.

Exam Day Rules Students Must Follow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised students to plan their travel carefully and reach the exam centre early. Entry gates will close strictly at 10 AM, so latecomers will not be allowed inside.

All exams will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students should carry their admit cards, follow dress guidelines, and stay calm during the exam. The Class 10 board exams will end on March 10, while Class 12 exams will continue until April 10.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2026: Statistics

The exams are being conducted smoothly at thousands of centres 8,074 for Class 10 and 7,574 for Class 12. On the first day, Class 10 students are writing Mathematics (Basics) and Mathematics (Standard). Meanwhile, Class 12 students are appearing for Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies.

In terms of participation, Class 10 includes about 14 lakh boys and 10.9 lakh girls. For Class 12, roughly 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are taking the exams. Overall, students will be tested in 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12 this year.

Important Update on Class 10 Board Exam:

CBSE has also clarified the rules for the two-board-exam system starting from 2026, especially for Class 10 students. This comes after many students ask whether they could skip the first exam and appear directly in the second one.

Here are the key points students should remember:

Mandatory First Exam: Every student must appear in the first board exam.

Improvement Opportunity: Students who pass can improve their marks in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

"Essential Repeat" Category: Students who miss three or more subjects in the first exam will not be allowed to take the second board exam. They will be placed in the Essential Repeat category and can appear again next year in February.

Compartment Category: Students whose result shows "Compartment" in the first exam can sit for the second exam under the Compartment category.

No Additional Subjects: After passing Class 10, students cannot appear separately for additional subjects.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Students

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Can Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic be Interchanged?

Absolutely not. Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic are separate papers. Under no circumstances should a student attempt Mathematics Standard instead of Mathematics Basic, or the other way around. Doing so may lead to cancellation of the paper.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE’s Clear Instruction on Question Papers

The Board has clearly stated that the question paper provided must exactly match the subject mentioned on the Admit Card. No exchange or substitution of papers is permitted. Students are advised to check the paper's details carefully before beginning the exam.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Total Subjects This Year

For the 2026 board examinations, CBSE is conducting 83 subjects for Class 10 and 120 subjects for Class 12.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: What If A Student Writes A Paper Not Listed On The Admit Card?

Students must carefully check their Admit Card before entering the examination hall. If a candidate attempts a subject that is not mentioned on their Admit Card, they will be marked “Absent” for the subject that is officially allotted to them. The paper written in the wrong subject will be cancelled, and the final result will be prepared accordingly.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Exam Timings

All examinations are being held in a single shift, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students should arrive at their centres well in advance, as late entry is not allowed.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Day 1 Examination Schedule

On the first day:

Class 10: Mathematics (Standard and Basic) - 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Class 12: Biotechnology and Entrepreneurship - 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Class 12: Shorthand (English/Hindi) - 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Students are encouraged to stay calm, follow instructions carefully, and double-check their Admit Cards to avoid any confusion.

Education Loan Information:

