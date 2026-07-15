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English NewsEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Why Is the Result Still Not Out? Students Await Official Update

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Why Is the Result Still Not Out? Students Await Official Update

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is awaited by over 6.68 lakh students. Check the expected result date, latest updates, Best-of-Two rule and result steps.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 09:33 AM (IST)

For thousands of Class 10 students, the wait for the CBSE Second Board Result 2026 is getting longer with each passing day. Even though the exams ended weeks ago, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet shared when the results will be announced. 

The uncertainty has left many students checking the official website repeatedly and searching online for updates. Parents are also worried because admissions for Class 11 have already started in many schools, and students are waiting for their revised marks before choosing their preferred stream. 

ALSO READ: CBSE New Rule: Class 9 And 10 Students Must Pass Third Language Assessment To Get Class 10 Pass Certificate

While several reports suggest that the results could be announced soon, CBSE has not officially confirmed any date or time. 

More Than 6.68 Lakh Students Are Waiting 

The Class 10 Second Board Examination was held between May 15 and May 21, 2026, under CBSE's new two-exam system. The idea behind this system is to give students another opportunity to improve their marks during the same academic year instead of waiting for the next board examination. 

Official figures show that 6,68,854 students registered for the second board exam. Out of them, 5,25,655 appeared to improve their scores; 85,285 were compartment candidates, while 57,914 students were eligible under both categories. 

With such a large number of candidates waiting, students are eager to know when the board will finally release the results. 

Delay Is Making Students and Parents Nervous 

The delay has become a major concern because many schools have already started the admission process for Class 11. Students hoping to improve their marks want their updated scorecards before finalising subjects such as Science, Commerce or Humanities. 

Many students have also shared their concerns on social media, asking CBSE to announce the result date. Parents say an official update from the board would help reduce confusion and allow families to complete admission formalities without unnecessary stress. 

Until CBSE makes an announcement, students are advised not to rely on rumours circulating online and instead keep checking the official portals for verified information. 

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: Open the link for CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. 

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID. 

Step 4: Click on Submit. 

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future use. 

NOTE: Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app after CBSE activates the result link. If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, candidates should wait for a while and try again later. 

ALSO READ: At 45, She Earned An IIT Degree With Her 21-Year-Old Son: Jigisha Tailor's Inspiring Success Story

Best-of-Two Rule: What Students Should Know 

One important feature of the second board exam is the Best-of-Two policy. 

This means CBSE will compare a student's marks from both attempts and automatically consider the higher score in each subject. If a student performs better in the second exam, the improved marks will appear in the final marksheet. If the first score is higher, those marks will continue to remain valid. 

Before checking the result, students should keep these details ready: 

  • Roll Number 
  • School Number 
  • Admit Card ID 
  • Date of Birth (if asked) 

After downloading the scorecard, students should carefully check all personal details and subject-wise marks. Eligible candidates will receive updated marksheets and certificates after the results are declared.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cbse Result Education News Cbse Class 10 Board Results CBSE School News CBSE Updates
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