CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 shortly. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to view and download their scorecards from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number and admit card ID readily available to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results. The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link could be activated on cbseresults.nic.in at any time, even without a prior announcement.

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As of now, CBSE has not confirmed an official date or time for the declaration of the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. However, several media reports indicate that the evaluation and result preparation process is nearing completion, suggesting that the results may be announced shortly.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including your roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the result for future use.

Note: A large number of students are expected to check their results when they are announced, which may lead to heavy traffic on the CBSE website. If the website is slow or temporarily unavailable, students can try again after some time or access their results through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

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CBSE 10th Result 2026: Mark Sheets Available on DigiLocker

After the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is announced, students will be able to access their digital mark sheets through DigiLocker. To download the document, students need to log in to their DigiLocker account using their registered mobile number and visit the 'Issued Documents' section.

The digital mark sheet available on DigiLocker is officially recognised and can be used for admission processes and other academic or administrative purposes.

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